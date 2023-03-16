Rocketlane Automates Resource Management With its New Auto-Allocate Functionality

This extends the platform's superior templatization capabilities to put project creation, role assignment, and resource allocation on autopilot.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA platform, today announced the addition of 'Auto-allocate', a feature that will help teams eliminate the operational busywork that goes into launching projects and creating resource plans. Auto-allocate, linked to tasks within Rocketlane templates, leverages CRM data (e.g. Deal Stage = Closed Won) to automatically set up custom project plans with pre-built role assignments and time allocations.

The feature will use inputs such as task duration, task assignees, effort, etc., to automatically compute and allocate bandwidth for team members. The allocation also gets automatically updated if tasks are added or modified, keeping the resource allocation data in sync with evolving project requirements.

"Auto-allocate removes speed bumps for faster project takeoffs. It will help teams carry the momentum and intensity forward from sales closure into implementation," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, co-founder of Rocketlane. "We're committed to elevating our automation game, and Auto-allocate will improve efficiency and utilization in project teams."

Resource Management in Rocketlane works with the platform's built-in time tracking capabilities to compare planned and tracked hours at the project and people level. Color-coded blocks represent utilization rates along with tentative and confirmed resource allocation. Project managers can look up team members based on roles and skill sets, and assign projects to the right people with a single click. In addition, the system intuitively forecasts demand and flags time-offs to show intermittent availability of resources to help project managers plan efficiently.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

