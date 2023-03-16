VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW RIVER VOYAGE FOR 2024: "PARIS & D-DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY"

New 12-Day River Voyage Will Visit Destinations in England and France, Honoring the Historic World War II Milestone

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its new Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary voyage for the 2024 European river season. With departure dates running from March through November 2024, the special 12-day voyage from London to Paris will commemorate Operation Overlord and the historic battles of Normandy, which took place nearly 80 years ago and served as the catalyst to the liberation of Western Europe from German occupation.

"Many of our guests, particularly those with family members who served in the armed forces, have a keen interest in World War II history," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "In keeping with our commitment to offer experiences for The Thinking Person, we are pleased to unveil this special voyage that commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day—one of the most significant milestones in modern history."

Guests booked on Viking's new Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary voyage begin their journey in London to visit historic World War II sites—including the Churchill War Rooms, where the D-Day landings were prepared in England, and Bletchley Park, the home of the World War II codebreakers. Guests may also learn about Britain's Special Forces and its allies during a visit to the Imperial War Museum London and experience Gunwharf Quays, the D-Day Museum and Southwick House—where Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower planned Operation Overlord.

After four days in England, guests continue on to Paris to embark on an award-winning Viking Longship®. Sailing roundtrip from Paris, guests may explore Giverny and visit the beautiful gardens and charming farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked, trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen, and walk the hallowed ground at Normandy's American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches.

Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, Viking Longships on the Seine River are built specifically to navigate into the heart of Paris, with an exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower. The ships feature an Aquavit Terrace and a wide variety of stateroom choices, as well as Viking's signature Scandinavian design aesthetic. The vessels also have a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships' energy efficiency.

Now Open: 2025 European River Season

As Viking continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the company recently marked another significant milestone—January was the most successful single month of bookings in its history. With record-breaking sales, Europe remains a popular destination—and in response to the strong demand, Viking has opened all dates for 2025 river voyages in Europe.

Booking Details

From now through March 31, 2023, Viking is offering a Spring Sale for residents of the U.S. and Canada, with up to FREE airfare and special savings on all river voyages. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

About Viking

