Yalla Xash Announced an Agreement with Hub2 to Expand Its Money Transfer Services from North America to West Africa.

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Yalla Xash, a remittance money transfer service, is excited to announce its new partnership with Hub2, a payment company that specialises in African remittances.

Yallaxash Money Transfer (CNW Group/Yalla Xash) (PRNewswire)

The partnership expands Yalla Xash's services from North America to Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroun, Burkina F, Mali, Guinea C, Benin, and Togo.

The agreement will enable Yalla Xash to leverage Hub2's extensive network of partners and agents in Africa and facilitate faster, more secure, and more affordable money transfers for customers sending to West Africa. Yallaxash's customers will also benefit from the convenience of Hub2's mobile wallet disbursement partners that include Orange Money, Free, and MTN, which are widely used in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hub2 and expand our money transfer services to new corridors from the US to West Africa," said Emir Lalouche, the CEO of Yalla Xash. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing our customers with (reliable) and convenient financial solutions, and we look forward to working with Hub2 to achieve that goal."

The new partnership is part of Yallaxash's strategy to expand its financial services footprint and reach new customers sending from North America (USA and Canada) to West Africa. The company has been experiencing good growth in recent years, driven by its focus on providing innovative and reliable financial solutions.

About Yalla Xash

Yalla Xash is a financial services start-up offering a range of products and services, including money transfers and mobile airtime top-ups. With a strong network of partners and agents, Yallaxash is committed to providing reliable and convenient financial solutions to customers around the world.

About Hub2

Hub2 is a money transfer company that specialises in African remittances and payment. With an extensive network of partners and agents, Hub2 is committed to providing fast, secure, and affordable money transfer services from the US to Africa.

