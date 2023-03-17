Biostarks Announces the Launch of the Groundbreaking Longevity Test Kits

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostarks, a digital health company, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative at-home longevity test kits.

Biostarks Longevity Test (PRNewswire)

After a successful entry in the nutrition and sport markets with two respective at-home test kits leveraging its innovative mass-spectrometry platform, the company is expanding its offering in the fast-growing longevity market with two new products in the space.

The base longevity at home test-kit, to be commercialized as early as of April 2023, measures intracellular NAD+ and 3 essential minerals.

The premium longevity at home test-kit, launching later this summer, covers 30+ essential micronutrients across minerals, vitamins, fatty acids and amino acids, 3 hormones markers and intracellular NAD+. Biostarks has already undertaken new validation studies to expand the coverage of the test kit - with aim to provide comprehensive measurements for Senescence, Rapamycin levels and two markers of oxidative stress.

Both products pursue the promise of the company vision to provide innovative healthcare and wellness solutions which are self-service, available in the comfort of your home and with a digital first approach.

Longevity and health enthusiasts can already pre-order their premium longevity test-kit at a preferred price on https://biostarks.com/longevity/prelaunch ahead of the summer launch.

"We believe our premium longevity test-kit is a true novelty and market premiere for any individuals willing to decode their biodata and take a step towards a healthier lifespan. While the project is already funded internally, the commercial prelaunch is an awesome opportunity to engage with the longevity enthusiast's community, to create broader awareness around at-home test kits solution," says Francois Marland, executive Chairman of the company.

In the coming quarter, the company is expected to undertake institutional fundraising to accelerate its vision, expand its offering in the corporate wellness space with leading employers and pursue new strategic partnerships.

About Biostarks

Biostarks is a digital health company with laboratory headquarters in South Jordan, UT and Geneva, Switzerland Biostarks is working on expanding to the Asia-Pacific Rim before the end of 2022, by establishing operations in Singapore.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biostarks Labs