WUHAN, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as "the city of cherry blossoms", Wuhan, a mega city in central China, is a popular spring tour destination in March every year.

In central China's Wuhan Jiangxia, ecological beauty is in full bloom. (PRNewswire)

Nowadays, in addition to the banks of Wuhan's East Lake and the campus of Wuhan University, tourists are increasingly flocking to Jiangxia District in southern Wuhan, where they can experience the magic power of ecological development in the sea of flowers of different colors and varieties.

On March 14, Jiangxia spring flower tour promotion and the second Wulijie rape flower festival opened in Shiguang Ranch beside the district's Liangzi Lake. The next day, the first cherry blossom festival in Anshan Town of Jiangxia District kicked off in the town's Youth Village, according to the Publicity Department of Jiangxia District.

The whole flower tour season in Jiangxia will last until mid-May, during which rape flowers, cherry blossoms, peach blossoms, pear blossoms and lotus will bloom one after another.

Five specific tourist routes are designed to lead tourists to enjoy the season's splendid, romantic, dreamy, fresh and elegant sides, offering a glimpse of the most glamorous spring in one stop.

At the rape flower festival, visitors can enjoy patches of rape flowers in seven colors. Among the sea of rainbow-like rape flowers, they can also participate in leisure activities such as attending pop music carnival party, flying artistic kites, enjoying theatrical performances, playing interactive games, taking photos, and watching catwalk shows of Han Dynasty costumes.

During the cherry blossom festival, about 5,000 early cherry trees of 8.67 hectares are in full bloom. Visitors can take photos with well-designed settings, pray for good luck with lanterns, shop at the cherry-themed market, and enjoy the live performance of folk bands.

The rape flower sea near Liangzi Lake and the cherry blossom garden in Youth Village of Anshan Town are vivid displays of the ecological beauty of Jiangxia District, which is located in the transition zone between plain and hills.

Situated along the Yangtze River, the district is home to numerous lakes, mountains, and rich vegetation, boasting a much-coveted natural endowment. However, due to accumulated problems and a weak foundation, ecological management had been a difficult task in Jiangxia District.

In recent years, Jiangxia District has prioritized ecological conservation in regional development, seeking green and sustainable development, and promoting ecological improvement and environmental management.

Liangzi Lake has become one of the best-preserved wetland reserves on the Asian wetland protection list through the combination of wetland management, mountain restoration and water ecological management, and the abandoned mine of Lingshan, which was originally dusty and riddled with holes, has become a scenic ecological and cultural tourism area in Jiangxia.

Building on the continuous ecological improvement, Jiangxia District has transformed the region's ecological dividends into new development drivers, promoting rural tourism demonstration areas, and improving the efficiency and quality of tourism across the region.

A number of popular feature homestays have sprung up, making Jiangxia District one of the main destinations for rural tourism in Wuhan and its surrounding areas. Many call the scenic Jiangxia the "back garden" of Wuhan, and put it on the top of their leisurely travel list during weekends.

Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, so are the seas of flowers for Jiangxia District. Jiangxia, with flowers blossoming everywhere, is showing how ecological conservation can bear fruit for a region.

