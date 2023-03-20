ENNISMORE ANNOUNCES MONDRIAN ABU DHABI - THE BRAND'S FIRST LOCATION IN THE UAE, OPENING IN 2024

The 221-room hotel will boast an additional 80 serviced apartments, six restaurants and bars and a lagoon with ocean views within the heart of the city.

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces it will open Mondrian Abu Dhabi, the brand's first project in the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with Al Hazoom Group. Opening in 2024 and located in the city's bustling downtown area alongside the Abu Dhabi canal, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will be a spectacular hotel providing waterfront views overlooking both Reem Island and Maryah Island and direct views of the city skyline. The project has already broken ground and will join the Mondrian portfolio of seven operating hotels.

The new Mondrian Abu Dhabi will feature 221 rooms and 80 serviced apartments, as well as six unique food and beverage venues, a ballroom, four meeting rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, a kid's club, a retail area, and world-class fitness area, making it a welcomed addition to Abu Dhabi's buzzing city-center. Mondrian Abu Dhabi will offer a chic crystal-clear lagoon where guests can enjoy a beverage while soaking in the sun. The lagoon will boast vast ocean views and feature an infinity pool design, lounges, and daybeds surrounding the water's edge.

Designed by award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will be as fantastical as it is timelessly imaginative and inviting. It will expertly capture the clean and contemporary aesthetic of the Middle East while seamlessly integrating the warmth and comfort embedded in the DNA of all Mondrian properties. A short distance from the city's most popular destinations, including The Corniche, Abu Dhabi Mall, The Galleria, and the Sorbonne University, the property will be surrounded by many leisure and cultural attractions, making it an idyllic destination for discerning business travelers and tourists.

The Chairman of Al Hazoom Group said, "It is with immense pride and excitement that we align our vision with Ennismore to introduce the first Mondrian hotel in the United Arab Emirates. We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute our unique establishment to Abu Dhabi's thriving cultural scene while keeping to Mondrian's iconic aesthetics. Mondrian Abu Dhabi embodies bold, contemporary design and will be host to some of the most discerning culinary and culture-seekers from all over the world."

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of Mondrian at Ennismore, said, "We are very proud to collaborate with Al Hazoom Group to bring the iconic Mondrian brand to Abu Dhabi in this breathtaking waterfront location. Mondrian Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary, and mixology experiences for locals and travelers alike. With an imaginative design by Tristan Du Pleiss, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will certainly be a feast for the senses."

With the success of SLS Dubai, Hyde Dubai, and 25hours Hotel One Central – and the upcoming opening of SO/ Uptown Dubai - Ennismore further solidifies its reputation as a leader in lifestyle hospitality across the United Arab Emirates. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open 30 hotels globally, including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; TRIBE Bangkok, Thailand; Mondrian Singapore, Singapore; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth, and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the centre of the Mondrian experience, with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With seven properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha, Mexico City and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Singapore, Ibiza, Bordeaux, Cannes, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

