Kamini Lane Named President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Affiliates President Liz Gehringer Expands Franchise Leadership Role

MADISON, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced Kamini Lane as president and Chief Executive Officer of Coldwell Banker Realty, the company-owned brokerage of Coldwell Banker.

Lane, who most recently served as brokerage president for Sotheby's International Realty, will lead the next chapter of Coldwell Banker Realty's strategic direction. Serving more than 55,000 affiliated real estate agents, Lane will accelerate Coldwell Banker Realty's future as she delivers great products, innovative technology, and most importantly, powerful service for these exceptional agents as they enable consumers from around the globe to successfully buy and sell homes. Lane will report to Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors.

"Kamini has established herself as one of the foremost leaders in residential real estate brokerage today, and we're excited to have her at the helm of Coldwell Banker Realty," said Yannaccone. "With her dynamic leadership, combined with her strengths in brokerage strategy, agent relationships, operational excellence as well as luxury and brand management, Kamini is well-positioned to lead the Coldwell Banker Realty business and brand into the future."

Prior to leading the Sotheby's International Realty company-owned brokerage, Lane served as the President of the West for Compass, where she oversaw the staff, independent contractors, and all agent-facing operations throughout the region. Lane brings more than a decade of leadership experience in strategy, marketing, communications, and brand stewardship through her years at Interbrand, a brand strategy agency, and then via business leadership at Rapp, a global digital marketing agency. She developed a passion for technology and luxury markets as the leader of the Men's and Women's Accessories category at eBay.com, and later cemented her expertise as the Chief Marketing Officer of Tradesy, a peer-to-peer platform for designer fashion. Lane holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

"It's an honor to serve the great agents, leaders, and staff who have established Coldwell Banker Realty as one of the preeminent real estate brokerages in the country," said Lane. "I have a deep respect for the company's culture, history, and brand identity, and I'm looking forward to building on this strong foundation to expand our ability to help more people pursue the homeownership dream."

Additionally, Anywhere announced that Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates – the company's global Coldwell Banker franchise business – will take an expanded leadership role across a broader franchise brand portfolio to include Coldwell Banker Affiliates, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, and ERA Real Estate. As president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, Gehringer will continue to report to Yannaccone and work directly with the four brand leadership teams to drive growth and the value proposition of the affiliate networks through the unique lens of each brand.

Gehringer joined Anywhere in 2006, serving in a variety of real estate franchise and legal roles, including as General Counsel for Anywhere Brands (previously known as Realogy Franchise Group). In 2019, she was named leader of the Coldwell Banker franchise business, driving operational performance, sales growth, and great results for the affiliate network. Gehringer holds both a J.D. and B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

"I am incredibly excited for Kamini's leadership of Coldwell Banker Realty given her success with our iconic Sotheby's International Realty brand, and I am equally excited for Liz to expand her franchise leadership success," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO. "These strategic moves are a powerful example of the strong talent development and leverage we foster at Anywhere."

