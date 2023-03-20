Tecsys Democratizes Digital Twins in the Warehouse with Click-of-a-Button Functionality

New out-of-the-box analytics solution marks the supply chain industry's first no-code digital twin dashboard and 3D heat map visualization solution.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMAT -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today launched an innovative Digital Twin 3D Heat Map, the industry's first no-code, out-of-the-box 3D representation of the warehouse. This highly customizable analytics solution allows end users to visualize and optimize key warehouse operations. Unlike other warehouse digital twin solutions in the market, Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map does not require custom code or lengthy services engagements; rather, it automatically maps warehouse data to a 3D representation of the warehouse floor and enables customers to track pick and replenishment operations by navigating the warehouse on their PC or mobile device.

Optimizing warehouse operations is a common challenge for many organizations due to the abundance of data available and the difficulties in presenting it in a way that is both easy to understand and actionable. With this innovative digital twin solution from Tecsys, Elite™ WMS users are now able to address this challenge head-on by visualizing warehouse data and identifying areas of high interactivity where there are opportunities to improve workflows and throughput.

This new embedded composable dashboard connects directly with Elite™ WMS, which provides system drill-down capabilities. This gives organizations the ability to track and monitor performance metrics, as well as make layout adjustments using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The mobile-friendly solution makes for an easy-to-use and dynamic user experience.

"We are very excited to launch our Digital Twin 3D Heat Map solution, which is a game changer for warehouse operations," says Chris McPherson, director of Analytics at Tecsys. "This is an adaptable and interactive solution that provides our customers critical insights and the ability to track key performance metrics. It empowers them to make informed decisions to drive efficiencies in labor and operations."

Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map solution is backward compatible with multiple versions of the Elite™ WMS product, which allows both new and legacy customers to leverage the benefits of this new analytics solution. The digital twin representation can be generated automatically with Elite™ WMS data, a process that usually requires manual input and mapping. By delivering a compatible and visually intuitive tool, Tecsys is unlocking the power of digital twins to any warehouse operator, an innovation no longer reserved for organizations with significant financial resources.

"This is the way we make digital twins in the warehouse accessible and mainstream," explains Vito Calabretta, senior vice president of Global Operations. "Traditional solutions that provide this degree of twinning require massive amounts of custom work by professional service providers. We turned that model upside down so that every organization can tap into the performance benefits of digital twin analytics in the warehouse."

For more information on Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map and other Tecsys solutions, visit https://www.tecsys.com/digitaltwins

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

