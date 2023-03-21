AT&T Joins MyndVR's DigitalTherapyNow.org as Coalition Supporter to Promote Passage of Digital Therapeutics Bill

America's most reliable 5G network joins academics and health advocates together in anticipating a technological shift in healthcare.

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of therapeutic VR experiences designed for the aging population, today announced AT&T's support of the DigitalTherapyNow.org initiative. This purpose-driven alliance of academic and industry partners was designed to educate lawmakers in the effort to pass the bipartisan Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2023. AT&T stands alongside other industry leaders supporting this effort, including the XR Association (XRA), HTC, Select Rehabilitation, International VR Healthcare Association (IVRHA), and the National Association of State Veteran Homes (NASVH).

"As 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, we know that digital therapeutics will play a critical role in reducing healthcare costs, while creating a new frontier in human health. This immersive technology will have a profound impact on the aging population, helping them to live healthier, happier, virtually connected lives," said Chris Brickler, co-Founder and CEO of MyndVR. "We're thrilled that our Congress is catching up with the innovation taking place in our industry."

The bipartisan legislation, proposed by Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Kevin Hern (OK-01) and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), aims to officially define prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) at the federal level and establish new payor benefits to treat a broad range of age-related health conditions. The bill was reintroduced on March 7, 2023.

"As digital therapeutics become an increasingly important part of health care, they will require the fast, reliable, and low-latency connections that 5G networks provide," said Joe Drygas, AT&T Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. "We look forward to being a key part of these modern treatments, and we're proud to be a part of the Digital Therapy Now initiative to help expand access to this type of care."

DigitalTherapyNow.org provides information, updates, resources and a growing petition to support the successful passing of the bill. For more information, please visit: DigitalTherapyNOW.org.

