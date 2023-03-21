Blue-9 to Unveil Exciting New Product Lineup at Global Pet Expo 2023

Official launch of NEW Reflective Balance Harness and Restore Dog Bed at pet industry's premier event.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-9 Pet Products, a leading provider of innovative pet products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest products at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida (March 22-24).

Among the most exciting products on display will be the Restore Dog Bed, and new reflective colorways for the widely successful Balance Harness.

Keeping the same design that has earned them top accolades from respected publications including Business Insider, Whole Dog Journal, and Reader's Digest, the new Reflective Balance Harness offers additional visibility while maintaining comfort and a free range of motion for dogs.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of pet owners and their furry companions, the Reflective Balance Harness includes 3M high visibility threading, providing dog owners with added security while walking their dogs in low light.

The new offerings maintain the same design that veterinarians, professional dog trainers, and owners love.

"This no-pull harness is an effective solution to help manage pulling while still providing dogs with full freedom of movement," said Jamie Popper, director of marketing and certified canine fitness trainer. "The fully customizable fit, dog-friendly design, and reflective properties make the Balance Harness stand out from the competition and promises to be a must-have for pet owners everywhere."

In addition to the Reflective Balance Harness, Blue-9 is also introducing their Restore Dog Bed, available in two sizes, including a travel bed design to keep your dog comfortable on the go.

Designed by dog training experts for ultimate comfort, the Restore Dog Bed is made with memory foam and is durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. It can be used on its own or attached to the top of the KLIMB, a professional-grade training platform also created by Blue-9.

At Global Pet Expo, attendees can visit Blue-9 Pet Products at Booth 4427 to get a first-hand look at the new products. Blue-9 will be providing demonstrations of their new products, discussing the importance of non-restrictive walking gear, and answering questions.

Visitors are also welcome to meet their demo dogs.

For interview opportunities or additional information, please contact Jamie Popper or stop by booth 4427.

About Blue-9: With a strong emphasis on quality, versatility, and innovation, Blue-9 Pet Products has earned a reputation as a reliable and respected name in the pet industry, supported by veterinarians, professional dog trainers, and pet owners alike. From the award-winning Balance Harness, to the newly launched Restore Dog Bed, Blue-9's commitment to creating top-notch products that pet owners can trust is evident. Blue-9's mission is to provide pet owners with solution-based products that help promote and grow the human-canine bond.

