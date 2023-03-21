Foxit Announces Microsoft 365 Certification for PDF Editor Cloud for Microsoft® Teams

Foxit Continues to Focus on Securely Delivering Industry Leading Solutions to Customers Through the Most Powerful Tools Available

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced, as part of the company's ongoing focus on delivering solutions on the most secure applications available, that Foxit PDF Editor Cloud for Teams has been given Microsoft 365 Certification. With the Microsoft 365 Certification for Teams, organizations can now collaborate over the platform using the powerful features of Foxit PDF Editor Cloud for Microsoft Teams with the confidence that their business information is secure.

"At Foxit, we prioritize providing the most secure access to our powerful tools and applications," said Phil Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at Foxit. "Our customers can focus on their workflow with the peace of mind that their documents are thoroughly protected when collaborating in the cloud. The Microsoft 365 certification of Foxit PDF Editor Cloud for Microsoft Teams means that our solution has passed through some of the industry's most stringent and demanding testing."

Foxit PDF Editor Cloud for Teams went through a thorough process to confirm the highest app security and compliance. The solution passed through an Attestation Phase, which is a process of confirming the app's security, data handling, and compliance attributes. The solution was also put through a comprehensive 3rd party audit to ensure proper data handling, encryption, antivirus, and firewall security like those found in SOC-2, PCI-DSS, and ISO-27001. The app is one of only two PDF editor integrations that have been certified and the clear choice over Adobe Acrobat by offering additional collaboration abilities. These collaboration capabilities include allowing teammates to add attachments and providing more feedback options to authors of PDF documents.

"Microsoft 365 Certification assures customers that an app has been reviewed against a comprehensive set of security and compliance controls," said Tony Balkan, Principal Program Manager for App Compliance, at Microsoft. "We are pleased to announce that Foxit PDF Editor for Microsoft Teams has been awarded the Microsoft 365 Certification badge, demonstrating their commitment to protect customer data on the Microsoft Teams platform."

Foxit PDF Editor

Create, edit, and eSign your PDFs with powerful yet easy workflows across desktop, mobile, and web – whether you're at the office, home, or on the go. Foxit's integrated and value priced solutions provide:

Foxit PDF Editor – Quickly and easily create and edit fabulous PDF documents and forms.

Foxit eSign – Legally-binding e-signature service to prepare, send, sign, and track agreements.

Foxit PDF Editor Cloud – For users who prefer cloud solutions to work on PDFs from leading web browsers with no desktop installations.

Foxit PDF Editor for Mobile – For users who work on PDFs on the go, edit PDFs with an app for iOS or Android devices.

Foxit Admin Console – Central web portal for administrators to manage Foxit products and users across their entire organizations.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

