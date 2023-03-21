SIMPLY SPIKED™ PEACH IS MAKING LATE NIGHT JUICY CALLS TO BRING FANS THE FIRST TASTE OF ITS FOUR NEW FLAVORS

To celebrate the release, Simply Spiked Peach is rewarding its day one fans with the chance to get cozy with a can of Simply Spiked Peach before it hits shelves

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Spiked™ Peach is partnering with comedian Ron Funches in a new campaign to help deliver late-night Juicy Calls to a lucky few legal-age drinkers who text a peach emoji to 73255. These fans will get the chance to be some of the first to taste the four NEW peach flavors: Signature Peach, Mango Peach, Strawberry Peach and Kiwi Peach, making 2023 almost too juicy to handle.

Simply Spiked Peach Announces Four New Peach Flavors and Juicy Calls Campaign. (PRNewswire)

Simply Spiked™ Peach is the latest innovation stemming from the relationship between Molson Coors Beverage Company and The Coca-Cola Company. Born from Simply Spiked, a brand with a cult-like following, Simply Spiked Peach has the refreshing taste of 5% real fruit juice, squeezed then concentrated, that fans expect to find in every Simply Spiked offering with 5% ABV.

Simply Spiked Peach will be available in variety pack 12-packs, as well as standalone 24oz single cans of the Signature Peach flavor.

"Our day-one fans have been asking for peach flavors since we launched Simply Spiked Lemonade last year. Now we're back with not just one, but four new Simply Spiked Peach flavors and things are getting juicy," said Josh Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We knew we wanted to give our fans the first chance to try Simply Spiked Peach in a way that was just as juicy as the new flavors are. Enter Juicy Calls."

Late night texting doesn't always pan out but Juicy Calls deliver. Beginning at 10:00pm ET on March 24th, legal-age fans of the brand located in select ZIPs within New York City, Miami and Washington D.C. can text a peach emoji to 73255 for the chance to win a special late-night delivery from Simply Spiked. Each Juicy Call delivery will include a variety 12-pack with all four new Simply Spiked Peach flavors to sip on. Like any good late-night rendezvous, lucky brand fans in participating markets will receive their juicy delivery straight to their doorsteps soon after they send a peach emoji text.

"As a recent obsessor over Simply Spiked Lemonade, I was thrilled when Simply Spiked asked me to help them raise the bar with the release of Simply Spiked Peach," said Ron Funches. "There's nothing juicier than sending a late night text but sometimes that text is met with a less than juicy response. Not this time. Simply Spiked is delivering the ultimate Juicy Call and somehow making peaches even more adult."

Legal-age Simply Spiked fans not located in select ZIPs can enter for the chance to be some of the first to sample the new peach flavors via a gift card that can be used for a Simply Spiked Peach 12-pack. Gift cards will be open until supplies last from 3/24 through 3/26.*

To learn how you can make your 2023 even juicier and for more information about how to receive a juicy call from Simply Spiked Peach, follow the brand on Instagram @drinksimplyspiked and Twitter @Simply_Spiked.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LIMITED TIME OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Must be 21+. 25 12pks available in select ZIP codes in each NYC, Miami & DC. Alternative offer available to the first 1,000 registrants who reside outside of select ZIP Codes but within 50 US (DC). Ends when supplies depleted, but no later than 3/26/23 at 11:59 PM ET. See Rules at drinksimplyspiked.com/juicycalls for details, ZIP code eligibility, product delivery timing, and restrictions. Msg & data rates may apply. Text STOP to 73255 to opt out. Text HELP for information. Consent is not required to buy goods and services. Mobile Privacy Policy at https://www.molsoncoors.com/privacy-policy. Sponsor: Molson Coors

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company