SO GOOD SO YOU IS PROUD TO BE A CERTIFIED B CORPORATION

So Good So You Joins Small but Mighty Group of Corporations Leading the Way for a Better Tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, So Good So You is proud to announce it is officially a B Corporation. B Corp certification is a private certification earned by for-profit companies that measures an organization's entire social and environmental impact. The rigorous certification process verifies that businesses are meeting high standards for performance, accountability, and transparency and is meant to guide companies to conduct business in more inclusive, equitable and sustainable ways, factors which founders Rita Katona and Eric Hall have always held as the ultimate drivers of success.

"When my husband, Eric, and I founded So Good So You, we knew we would define success a little differently than most. We wanted our business to be a force of good in the world, and deliver beneficial outcomes for employees, communities and the planet.

And over the years, we've worked tirelessly to check all the boxes. From actively recruiting and promoting a diverse workforce, making sure that compensation includes thriving wages and human-centered benefits, tracking down renewable energy options, and increasingly better packaging solutions, we relentlessly look for ways to do things better. It pays off in our souls, and in attracting like-minded people to work with, both under our roof and in our vendors and partners. It feels great to have the acknowledgment for our on-going efforts via this respected gold standard certification." Rita Katona – Co-founder and Executive Chair So Good So You

So Good So You has always operated from a do-good point of view. The company believes that all the good put into the world is interconnected—that good ingredients in good products made with good intentions can do real good in the world. It's why the company's logo is a green heart and it's tagline, somewhat of a peaceful battlecry, 'For The Love of Body and Planet.'

After a two year application and evaluation process So Good So You is joining an elite group of companies including, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, Allbirds, Blueland, AlterEco, Seven Sundays and Peace Coffee, to receive B Corp certification. So Good So You looks forward to that list growing longer and having more companies prioritize and excel at providing an environment of exceptional worker well-being, contribution to human rights, and stewardship of resources and planet.

What makes So Good So You a Force For Good?

Women-owned, woman-founded, and female-board controlled.

68% of employees identify as female.

40% of employees are BIPOC with diversity and inclusion-focused hiring practices.

56% of managers are female.

100% powered by renewable energy.

100% recyclable packaging

Responsibly sourcing ingredients and packaging as well as making decisions that minimize waste and require as few resources as possible.

401k with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment options

Paid time off for Voting and Volunteering

Flexible return-to-work policies post birth or adoption of a child

What's Next for So Good So You?

B Corp is just one step in a larger journey. So Good So You is always growing and evolving to best live out their mission and tagline of For the Love of Body and Planet. Stay updated and get the latest news through their Website , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Learn More About the B Corp Mission and Fellow Brands

To learn more about B Corp and see other companies around the globe joining the effort to create a more equitable and sustainable way of doing business, check out B Lab here.

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing brands. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered, production facility in Minneapolis. The woman-owned, WBENC-certified company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys, and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. So Good So You shots are available in 50 states, at more than 12,000 stores, including Target, Publix, Sprouts, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Safeway stores, and many others.

About B Corp & B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 500,000 workers in over 6,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 150 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

