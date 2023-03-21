Texas Legal Legend Rusty Hardin Inducted into Lawdragon Leading Lawyers Hall of Fame

Veteran trial lawyer one of only four Texans named to the 2023 Lawdragon list of top U.S. lawyers

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin has been inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame class of 2023. The prestigious honor is the most recent recognition for Mr. Hardin, who has earned a reputation as one of the most respected and sought after litigators in the nation.

Founded in 2015, the Lawdragon Hall of Fame honors leading lawyers who have "dedicated their careers to the legal profession, each in his or her own way, to find a way forward to a better future." Mr. Hardin is among 46 attorneys honored nationwide and one of only four in Texas.

In a career spanning more than 45 years, Mr. Hardin has tried more than 170 jury trials. He has represented companies and individuals across a broad range of industries in both civil and criminal cases. Lawdragon recently named him to its list of 500 Leading Litigators for 2023. It has also recognized him as one of the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers and 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers for 2022.

Mr. Hardin has been named a 2021 Plaintiffs' Lawyer Trailblazer by the National Law Journal, given a lifetime achievement award by Texas Lawyer, named a "Lion of the Texas Bar" by Texas Lawbook, and inducted into both the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American College of Trial Lawyers. He has been recognized among the Best Lawyers in America every year since 2016 and named on the Texas Super Lawyers listing since 2003. In 2020, he was inducted as a Texas Legal Legend by the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas.

"Receiving this honor is tremendously appreciated, and while I am very flattered, I am ever mindful I didn't get here alone," said Mr. Hardin. "I believe an award like this is every bit as much a reflection of the people I work with – the lawyers, our entire team. This is also an acknowledgement of just how good they are."

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. Learn more about the firm's representative matters: https://www.rustyhardin.com/

