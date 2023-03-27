Marshfield Clinic Health System and Notable Announce System-Wide Deployment of Intelligent Automation to Transform Patient and Staff Engagement

Partnership highlights how technology can expand patient access and deliver personalized experiences that uniquely meet the needs of patients in rural healthcare settings

SAN MATEO, Calif. and MARSHFIELD, Wis., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshfield Clinic Health System and Notable , the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced a system-wide partnership to transform the patient experience and improve access to care for the system's approximately 310,000 unique patients. Marshfield Clinic is using Notable's intelligent automation platform to allow patients to complete digital registration prior to their scheduled appointments, saving them time and creating a better overall experience.

Rural healthcare providers continue to be challenged by clinical and administrative labor shortages and seek technology that can engage their patient population, automate manual tasks, and help ensure patients get the best possible care on each visit. With the Notable platform deployed to all 1,200 providers in their more than 60 clinic locations and 11 hospitals in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Marshfield Clinic patients are able to complete a highly personalized intake process from the comfort of their homes or on the go, resulting in fewer lines at the front desk and less time spent in the waiting room.

"Marshfield Clinic is dedicated to finding innovative technologies that help us better connect our patients to the high-quality care they deserve," said Jeri Koester, chief information officer of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "We set out to find a solution that wouldn't just digitize the work, but automate it to free our staff to better serve our patients. A key objective was finding a partner that didn't require us to deploy significant IT resources in order to drive value. We found that partner in Notable."

Using Notable, Marshfield Clinic is able to provide the communities it serves with faster and easier access to care regardless of how geographically distributed they may be. With the system-wide deployment recently completed, Notable has powered more than 30,000 digital registration experiences for Marshfield Clinic, and between October 2022 and February 2023, Marshfield Clinic reported a 95 percent satisfaction rate on average for all patient types in primary care, specialty care, and behavioral health. In fact, Marshfield reports patients 80 years of age and older are completing the Notable experience due to its intuitive design and ease of use.

Notable's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions automate hundreds of repetitive administrative tasks, including those related to patient intake, registration, scheduling, prior authorization, and referrals. At many health systems, these tasks are handled by a full-time workforce and are often completed using a clipboard and pencil or digital solutions that require significant staff involvement. Meanwhile, Notable is fully automating those workflows and driving quantifiable outcomes for its health system partners, including 700+ hours of staff and clinician work saved per provider annually.

"There's a misperception that rural healthcare is technology-averse," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable. "The reality is patients everywhere expect elegant, simple, and personalized experiences. It's rewarding to see the Notable platform quickly drive value and be widely used by Marshfield Clinic's diverse patient population. We look forward to expanding this partnership to make the patient experience even more rewarding."

Teaming up with Notable helps Marshfield deliver on its mission to provide expedient, high-quality care to patients of all ages and backgrounds across Central Wisconsin. With an eye on rapid return on investment, future collaborations with Notable that are under consideration include automating clinical intake, real-time eligibility verification, payment collection, and more.

