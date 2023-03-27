Matt Wallace wins first PGA TOUR title at 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wallace is the new champion of the 2023 edition of Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event. The tournament was one of the most competitive in the six-year history of the event. With only five holes remaining on the second round, five players had the opportunity to climb to the top of the leaderboard. On the 18th hole, Nicolai Høgaard, who did a birdie at the 17th, had a chance to tie, but a par on the final hole place him in second place. Tyler Duncan and Sam Stevens tied for third.

The professional golfer received his trophy at an award ceremony with Frank Elias Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana; Frank Rainieri, founder and chairman of the board of Grupo Puntacana; Stephen Cox, Chief Referee PGA TOUR; and Francesca Rainieri, CFO of Grupo Puntacana, in a historic tournament that concluded at the 18th hole of the Corales golf course.

The president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, Frank Elias Rainieri, said: "We were able to present the Dominican Republic to the world through excellent national and international coverage. Every day we had an amazing weather. Thanks to the fans for their support, as every year grows the number of attendees to the event. Thanks to all the collaborators and volunteers who make an event like this possible".

"I thank the Rainieri family and the entire tournament team for their warm hospitality. I love the fact that we can fly directly to the airport and two minutes away is the golf course and hotel. This is my first time in the Dominican Republic, where I will always carry the memory of my first PGA TOUR victory," said Wallace, the new "King of Corales".

This is Wallace's first PGA TOUR title in his 80th start. With this title, he becomes the fifth champion to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR this season and the fourth in tournament history. With a winning score of 19-under 269, Wallace sets the 72-hole score tournament record.

