Crum & Forster Promotes Chris Holden to Senior Vice President

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of Chris Holden to Senior Vice President. Mr. Holden has served as the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) since 2017, and will retain his CISO title and responsibilities in his new role. As Senior Vice President and CISO, Mr. Holden will continue to focus on building and promoting a security culture throughout the organization and ensuring the security of Crum & Forster's IT infrastructure.

Crum & Forster announces the promotion of Chris Holden to Senior Vice President (PRNewswire)

During his tenure at C&F, Mr. Holden has led a diverse team of cybersecurity professionals with expertise in multiple disciplines, including security operations, application security, cloud security, and third-party risk management.

"Chris has a proven track record in leading teams and projects to build resilient controls and meet regulatory requirements. He has been instrumental in building and maintaining Crum & Forster's cybersecurity program, and we look forward to his continued leadership as we navigate an ever-evolving IT landscape," said Arleen Paladino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Crum & Forster. "Chris's promotion underscores Crum & Forster's commitment to ensuring that our information assets are secure and our organization is well-protected from emerging threats."

Before joining Crum & Forster, Mr. Holden held positions conducting digital forensics and incident response, penetration testing, software security engineering and risk management at Time, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Protiviti, and Alvarez & Marsal. Mr. Holden earned a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber security and information assurance from Utica University. He is a Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), and also holds Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), EnCase™ Certified Examiner (EnCE) program, and GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH) certifications. In addition, Chris is an Advisory Board member of Evanta, and an active member of professional associations including the Information Security Media Group CyberEdBoard, and the CISO Society.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

