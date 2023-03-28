ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentifi announced today they are partnering with Freddie Mac to offer a free continuing education (CE) course designed to help real estate agents and brokers better serve historically underserved communities. The 3-hour course will help give agents and brokers the tools and resources they need to help people in these communities participate in the benefits of homeownership.

Momentifi Launches Free CE Course with Freddie Mac to Enable Agents and Brokers to Expand Homeownership Opportunities

"We're very excited to partner with Freddie Mac in offering this incredibly valuable course," says Gibran Nicholas, CEO of Momentifi. "Freddie Mac has created a great way for agents and brokers to earn CE credits, develop a unique niche in their market, and help people from historically underserved communities navigate the challenges of today's market."

"Potential homebuyers from historically underserved communities often aren't aware of the affordable lending programs available to them," said Mike Dawson, Vice President of Affordable Lending Strategy and Initiatives, Single-Family Client and Community Engagement with Freddie Mac. "We're excited to be offering a free 3-hour continuing education course that helps arm real estate agents and brokers with the information to better serve the needs of diverse and low- to- moderate-income homebuyers."

The Freddie Mac Neighborhood Real Estate Specialist (NRES) course prepares real estate brokers and agents to expand homeownership opportunities for diverse homebuyers from historically underserved communities. Agents and brokers will learn about the latest affordable lending programs, and how to use them to help clients overcome the barriers of homeownership.

The virtual CE courses are being offered this year across the following markets: AL, CO, FL, GA, IL, MI, MN, MO, NV, NY, OH, OR, TX, and WA. You'll receive CE credit even if you attend an event that's not specific to your state.

Agents and brokers can visit Momentifi.com for more details, or to sign up for a free CE course in their state.

