Standard Motor Products' ABS Sensors Line Expands

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of ABS Speed Sensors for import and domestic vehicles. It is widely known that the quality and performance of ABS sensors affect how long it takes a vehicle to stop, but with technology evolving, ABS sensors are being asked to do more. Many electronic safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist and Automated Braking depend on accurate, real-time data from these sensors.

Standard's ABS Sensors are manufactured and tested to ensure that they integrate correctly with electronic safety systems and perform in all conditions, especially in emergency situations. Several Standard® ABS Sensors for late-model vehicles include multiple microsensors that are able to gather accurate data at low speeds, and monitor the directional rotation (not just the speed) of each wheel. Many other aftermarket competitors do not have these capabilities and are offering older-style, passive sensors for modern vehicles that require more sophisticated sensors.

Standard® offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicles. Standard has recently added 75 new part numbers to the program, covering nearly 20 million vehicles in operation. Popular applications include the 2022-19 Toyota Corolla, 2022-18 Honda Odyssey, 2019 GM 1500 Trucks, and 2020 Audi A3. Standard® is also committed to expanding this powertrain-neutral category for electric and hybrid vehicles. New ABS Sensors for these applications include coverage for the 2021-16 Chevrolet Spark, 2021-19 Honda Insight, 2021-17 Honda Clarity, and 2020-19 Kia Niro EV. Standard® also includes the applicable grommets and wire clips, or protective wire harness sleeves, making it easier to install right out of the box.

Commenting on the ongoing expansion of the ABS Sensor program, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our ABS Sensor program is expansive and consistently growing, helping us bring the industry's most complete program to our distribution partners. These are safety-critical items, and we are proud to offer products that perform correctly and meet the performance requirements on modern vehicles."

All Standard® ABS Sensors are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

