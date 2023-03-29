DUCK® BRAND'S 23rd ANNUAL STUCK AT PROM® SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST BEGINS

Crafty teens could win $10,000 college scholarships for standout Duck Tape® prom creations

AVON, Ohio, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is officially #StuckAtProm season! Time for high school students to get out their scissors, tape and imaginations to create one-of-a-kind Duck Tape® sensations for the 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest.

Prom attire made from Duck Tape®? It's true. Over the course of 22 years, about 8,000 students have used more than 100,000 rolls of Duck Tape® to create Stuck at Prom® outfits—and more than half a million dollars in scholarship money has been awarded. In 2023, Duck® brand is giving away two $10,000 cash college scholarships to the best Duck Tape® dress and tux. Additional finalists will each receive $500 scholarships plus prizes. If you are enrolled in high school or home school in the U.S. or Canada, you may be the next Grand Prize winner to wow contest judges, rack up online votes and go viral with your scholarship-winning Duck Tape® prom design.

"What makes this contest truly unique is that it gives students a platform to showcase their talents for a chance to win sizeable college scholarships," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "While some participants want to be art and fashion majors in college, others grew up making wallets and other crafts out of Duck Tape® and they want to push their creative boundaries."

One student who put her talent to the test—and went viral on TikTok for her fashionable design—was 2022 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Dress Winner Grace Vaughn. A Florida native, Vaughn's love of fashion led her to enter the contest twice. When she wasn't selected as a finalist her sophomore year, Vaughn entered again as a junior in 2022 and won the competition.

"My advice for anyone considering this contest is to be authentic to yourself and to go for it!" said Vaughn, who received more than 5 million views on her video of her black and white Yin and Yang-inspired ballgown dress and accessories that took 143 hours and 45 Duck Tape® rolls to design.

How It Works:

From now until June 7, students can enter photos and videos of their polished Duck Tape® dress or tux at StuckAtProm.com.

A panel of contest judges will select the top 10 finalists—5 from the dress category and 5 from the tux category—based on the following criteria: use of color, workmanship, originality, accessories and how Duck Tape® was used in the design.

Online voters will crown two Grand Prize winners. The creators of the tux and the dress that receive the most votes will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The eight runners-up receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs worth $100.

Dates to remember:

Entry Period: March 29 through June 7, 2023

Judging Period: June 14 through June 21, 2023

Community Voting on Finalists: June 28 through July 12, 2023

Grand Prize Winners Announced: Around July 19, 2023

For more information about the 23rd Annual Duck® brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and this year's rules, visit StuckAtProm.com.

