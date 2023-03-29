Exos Releases Readiness Culture Code, a Research-Backed Blueprint to Reimagine Modern Workplace Culture & Performance

Exos also announces four-day workweek research study

PHOENIX, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos , the industry-leading coaching company that gets people ready for the moments that matter most, today released the Exos Readiness Culture Code, a groundbreaking blueprint to reimagine corporate culture and equip employees with the physical, mental, and emotional capacity to meet the demands of modern work.

With nearly 30 years of experience coaching elite athletes and managing corporate wellness programs for 25% of Fortune 100 companies, Exos is the leader in coaching people to perform at their full potential. The Exos Readiness Culture Code is built on Exos' science-backed core philosophy: it isn't the constant grind that fuels performance — it's purposeful recovery.

"We can't stop all the inevitable stresses and fires that come with day-to-day life. But we can help ensure your mind and body are ready to take them on so you can thrive," says Exos' Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Robb O'Hagan. "The future of work is readiness, and we're distilling what we've learned over the past 30 years to make work healthier, more collaborative, and more productive. Businesses must operate differently, and the Exos Readiness Culture Code is a ground-breaking blueprint to help them pave the path forward."

As part of the release of the Exos Readiness Culture Code, Exos will undertake a four-day workweek research pilot to understand how purposeful recovery can help workforces feel more energized and be more productive. During the six-month pilot program, Exos will partner with researchers at the Wharton School of Business — including organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant and doctoral candidate Marissa Shandell — on a study to gauge the impact of implementing the Exos Readiness Culture Code and assess how reducing work days affects well-being and performance.

"We're thrilled to launch this important research with a team that's forward-looking and data-loving (not to mention fun-loving!). In the future of work, nothing will matter more than well-being, and Exos is a trailblazer in exploring how we can sustain our energy—and our excellence," says Grant. "I hope to see more companies follow their lead in running these kinds of experiments."

The Exos Readiness Culture Code creates a framework of behaviors, as well as daily and weekly practices, including a four-day workweek, to encourage a pro-recovery culture. This method, perfected by Exos through decades of experience coaching high-performing athletes and companies, creates an environment that fulfills and empowers employees with a renewed sense of purpose, passion, and community, allowing them to perform to their full potential.

The Exos Readiness Culture Code includes best practices for creating a pro-recovery culture focused on the individual, the team and the organization:

Individual Readiness:

Exos provides their team members with the tools they need to grow and the time to step back and recover.

Exos provides their team members with access to programs such as The Game Changer and Exos Workshops so they can continue to move forward professionally.

Exos establishes "Recovery Norms," i.e. boundaries for a healthier culture

Team Readiness:

Exos uses a meeting and communications framework to help prevent the constant sense of task switching many feel.

The Team Builder workshop to teach skills and start conversations required to help teams operate more effectively. They utilize four chapters of programming including psychological safety, recovery, flow, and principled dissent focused around how they recommend team members should work together. Exos usesto teach skills and start conversations required to help teams operate more effectively. They utilize four chapters of programming including psychological safety, recovery, flow, and principled dissent focused around how they recommend team members should work together.

Exos utilizes Exos Immersions and Development Programs to support leadership and development opportunities

Organizational Readiness:

Belonging at Exos , team members can participate in Employee Resource Groups and Special Interest Groups. Exos also believes in community outreach through our Coach for Good social impact program . Through, team members can participate in Employee Resource Groups and Special Interest Groups. Exos also believes in community outreach through our

Continuous Improvement Summits and education series offer team members opportunities to develop their skill sets while bolstering our culture rooted in curiosity with a commitment to continuous improvement. Exos is at the forefront of performance innovation by conducting cutting-edge research that elevates the performance field.

Through Exos' Ignite program, they provide all team members with the opportunity to elevate and appreciate each other publicly.

Exos is readiness enablement for their team and through partnerships with companies they believe in, Exos team members can take advantage of exclusive partner perks from brands like Vuori and Hyperice. They are intentional about who they partner with and these perks help our people have the tools required to focus on their readiness.

About Exos:

For nearly 30 years, Exos has led the way in holistic health and performance. We're a coaching company, one that takes a lot of pride in what we do. Our evidence-based methodology and strategic programming are designed to help anyone unlock their full potential and be ready for their moments that matter most. Really, we're just looking to change the world by supporting people. And we're always working on that goal. So far, our cutting-edge, results-driven solutions have paved the way for us to partner with nearly 25% of the Fortune 100 companies and positively impact over 1 million lives in over 400 facilities in 30+ countries.

