TALENT CONCIERGE ARTISTS AGENCY NAMES JAKE ARIANS AS CHIEF SPORTS AGENT

LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA), a boutique full-service artists management agency, today announced that Jake Arians will be joining the organization as Chief Sports Agent. In this role, Jake will lead a dedicated team of sports managers poised for growth, both domestically and internationally, through traditional and non-traditional services to enhance players' careers on and off the field.

TCAA Chief Sports Agent Jake Arians (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have Jake join our executive team, leveraging his incredible career throughout the professional sports industry to continue to develop our services to our clients while expanding our roster of talent," said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair, of TCAA. "Jake has unique experiences and perspectives that only a former professional player and industry insider can bring, and we are thrilled that Jake will be leading us in this next evolution."

Jake has spent his life surrounded by sports, specifically football, growing up watching his father, legendary professional football coach Bruce Arians, lead some of the greatest players and teams in the game. As a football standout himself, Jake attended the University of Alabama-Birmingham and played two seasons of professional football, leading his team in scoring in 2001, before pursuing his passion for guiding talent endeavors off the field. Throughout his 20+ year career, Jake has provided strategic counsel and representation for countless negotiations and partnerships, as well as equipping players with the support and guidance needed to ensure their careers don't end when their jersey is retired.

"I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running and leading our team of sports agents in this next chapter of growth for TCAA," said Arians. "Whether you're an athlete nearing the end of your career or a high school senior about to enter collegiate sports, I'm a firm advocate of arming yourself with as many tools as possible to provide every opportunity for success. Oftentimes athletes make the mistake of waiting until retirement to start thinking about life after the game or their next chapter. At TCAA, we look forward to supporting the journey of a well-rounded career."

To learn more about TCAA's services and talent roster, please visit www.tcaa.co or join the conversation on Instagram @therealtalentconcierge or Twitter @talentconcierge.

ABOUT Talent Concierge Artists Agency

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency is a non-traditional full-service boutique artists management agency leading the industry in brand management and representation of top-tier Talent, Blue-Chip Brands, and marquee properties. Established in 2007, with offices coast to coast.

Media Contact: Adriana Martinez, adriana@tcaa.co

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talent Concierge Artists Agency