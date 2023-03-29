Unqork and Rhino.ai Launch Migration Factory for Low-Code, Legacy Players to Move to Codeless Architecture

Powered by Rhino.ai, customers will be able to accelerate the migration of any application to Unqork's Codeless as a Service platform for future-proof technology without any legacy code

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading Codeless as a Service platform, today announced its partnership with Rhino.ai, to launch its new Migration Factory solution. Rhino.ai's patented AI-driven software streamlines software migration by automatically extracting and converting workflows, schemas, data, APIs, and roles from legacy environments and platforms, seamlessly integrating them into modern PaaS platforms. With the new Migration Factory, customers will be able to easily migrate their low-code and legacy applications to Unqork's Codeless as a Service platform, allowing them to continue using their existing applications with the benefits of codeless.

Unqork's Codeless as a Service platform allows enterprises to build and run applications up to ten times faster by replacing subjective language – legacy code – with objective data. As a result, Unqork is the first data-defined software that relieves enterprises from technology legacy, providing unrivaled upgradability and security for technology, and speed and flexibility for business. With Unqork's Codeless as a Service, enterprises deploy complex, mission-critical applications that reduce the time and cost of legacy maintenance, reducing development costs and increasing developer productivity.

Migrating from legacy technology at scale is a resource intensive endeavor. As a solution, the Migration Factory offering from Rhino.ai enables clients to accelerate these migrations, while diverting resources to impactful modernization programs and new product builds. The Migration Factory will enable enterprises to quickly and easily migrate their legacy applications – whether they are built with low-code platforms or traditional coding languages – so enterprises can move their technology stack to a more modern, future-proof application architecture with the added benefits of Unqork's codeless platform.

This is the first time ever that organizations will be able to migrate their enterprise applications to a codeless architecture.

"As a former CIO, I experienced firsthand the many challenges leaders face today to maintain legacy code, with 80% of my budget spent just to maintain languages that were on their way to extinction," said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO, Unqork. "We're thrilled to partner with Rhino.ai as we take steps closer to a future that is free from legacy for applications that are future-proof and compatible with any technology so customers can spend time creating innovative projects and advancing their business."

"At Rhino.ai, we are dedicated to partnering with game-changing innovators that are pushing the boundaries of what you can do with technology," said Adam Branch, CEO, Rhino.ai. "Unqork is a major pioneer of no-code technology and we could not be more excited to partner with them as they build towards a future without the many hurdles of low-code and legacy software."

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

