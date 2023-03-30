Duas Rodas expands Fair for Life product portfolio and encourages fair trade in its supply chain

SAO PAULO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair trade is a driving force for positive and sustainable change, benefiting people, communities and the environment. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Duas Rodas, the Brazilian leader in the manufacture of flavors and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, expands its product portfolio with Fair for Life Certification. This certification is part of an international program for fair trade within supply chains in agriculture, manufacturing and trade.

The company has the FFL seal on the following items: Yerba mate, Acai, Guarana and Acerola Cherry extract, all organic and in powder form. The ingredients are produced in its certified manufacturing units in Brazil: the Headquarters, located in Jaraguá do Sul (SC), and Duas Rodas Nordeste, in Estância (SE).

With this certification, Duas Rodas certifies that the FFL items meet specific environmental management criteria and ensure full traceability of the raw material used by the company, providing transparency in all links of the production chain. The program also ensures suppliers, mostly small-scale farmers, decent working conditions and remuneration, as well as fostering social projects that lead to improvements in people's lives.

"With Fair for Life, the company strengthens its purpose to contribute to social and environmental progress and improve the global food trade for a system beneficial to all parties involved," says Rosemeri Francener, Director of International Business.

Duas Rodas' FFL-certified botanical products have strong appeal globally, as they meet the growing consumer demand for functional and healthy food, beverages and supplements.

Acai, a superfruit from the Amazon, is a source of energy and contains a high concentration of fiber, minerals and vitamin E, in addition to anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants. Yerba mate acts as a stimulant and energizer, assists in weight control, diuretic activity, has antioxidant properties, in addition to promoting flavor to the product.

Acerola cherry is a source of 30 times more vitamin C than orange. Vitamin C is recognized for providing several benefits, such as fighting infections, improving the immune system and antioxidant action. Guarana is rich in methylxanthines, a group of natural compounds such as caffeine, theobromine and theophylline, which are the main cause of the stimulating and energetic effects of guarana seeds.

View original content:

SOURCE Duas Rodas