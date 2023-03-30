Eureka Math² Earns Top Marks from EdReports

RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all greens for Eureka Math²® from EdReports.

The independent reviewer, which uses a Consumer Reports-like model to evaluate K–12 curricula, gave the newest math curriculum from Great Minds PBC® top marks across all categories. EdReports looked at focus and coherence, rigor and mathematical practices, and usability in the classroom.

Great Minds first rolled out Eureka Math² in the 2021–2022 school year. The curriculum builds on the success of Eureka Math®, which also earned the highest marks from EdReports. Eureka Math² includes new digital resources, embedded assessments, increased opportunities for student discourse, and accessibility features designed to advance equity in the classroom and ensure all students can succeed.

The research-based curriculum supports the development of strong computational skills, deep conceptual understanding, and procedural fluency in mathematics. Students learn to apply what they know toward solving real-world math problems and make connections between math and subjects like art and history.

"Our teacher–writers and mathematicians wrote Eureka Math² to help students develop enduring knowledge of math and highlight the ways in which it is seen in everyday life. The curriculum supports teachers in creating joyful learning experiences that allow all students to succeed. We're glad the reviewers at EdReports echoed what educators around the country are saying," said Great Minds CEO Lynne Munson.

After seeing students make significant gains in math across grades this year with Eureka Math², Joy Engel, assistant superintendent at Turner USD schools in Lawrence, Kansas, said, "I am truly shocked. In my experience, no resource change has made such an immediate impact on performance."

Tracey Noe, executive director of curriculum and instruction at Goshen Community Schools in Goshen, Indiana, told the Goshen News, "Eureka Math² does a great job at using mathematics as a story. It starts from basic understanding and moves to a much more complex understanding within each module. The stories make it real for the students. It brings the students into math and mathematical thinking."

EdReports evaluated Eureka Math2 for grades K–8. The curriculum extends from Prekindergarten through Algebra I. It builds on Great Minds's reputation as a leading developer of high-quality math materials. The company's first math curriculum, Eureka Math, began as an open educational resource in 2013. The core files of Eureka Math remain free for noncommercial use.

About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula currently include Eureka Math2, Eureka Math, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom® (English language arts), and Geodes ® books for emerging readers developed in cooperation with the Fundations® foundational reading program from Wilson Language Training.

