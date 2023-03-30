Holland America Line Adds Boston, Bermuda and Longer Itineraries for 2024-2025 Caribbean Season

New cruises include a spectacular 21-day roundtrip from Boston; private island Half Moon Cay remains centerpiece of Caribbean sailings

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2024-2025 Caribbean season opens for booking today, and the premium cruise line is continuing its trend of longer, more immersive cruise itineraries with the introduction of three new voyages that are 14 and 21 days. Also new for this season is adding Boston, Massachusetts, as a Caribbean departure port — in addition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida — and the return of calls at Bermuda.

The 2024-2025 season puts the spotlight on longer voyages, offering travelers more time in the Caribbean and the opportunity to visit more islands on one itinerary.

"Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we're excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry."

Holland America Line's Caribbean cruises sail from October 2024 through March 2025 and feature five- to 21-day options to the eastern, western and southern regions, including sailings that spend a day discovering the Panama Canal. Six Holland America Line ships will head to the Caribbean — including two Pinnacle Class ships — with the majority of itineraries roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. Two of the new itineraries depart from Boston.

Nearly all itineraries feature Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's award-winning private island in the Bahamas boasting the finest beach in the Caribbean. On select itineraries, evening departures from Puerto Rico, Curaçao, St. Maarten and Aruba mean more time in port and the chance to experience the vibrant Caribbean nightlife.

Guests can cruise to the Caribbean aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam.

New and Notable Longer Cruises:

New is a unique 21-Day "Perfect Caribbean Escape" cruise roundtrip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam. Departing Oct. 19, 2024, this extended tropical adventure includes a partial Panama Canal transit and a call at Bermuda. Following Bermuda, the ship makes its way to Half Moon Cay; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Curaçao; Aruba; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Bimini, Bahamas.

Following the 21-day roundtrip Boston cruise, Zuiderdam offers a new 14-day "Southern Caribbean" itinerary from Boston to Fort Lauderdale departing Nov. 9 that also includes a call at Bermuda. The ship then heads to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Curaçao and Half Moon Cay. The 21- and 14-day departures can be combined to form a destination-rich 35-Day Collectors' Voyage for the ultimate Caribbean experience.

Another new 21-day Caribbean exploration sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam. Departing Jan. 4, 2025, this in-depth "Ultimate Caribbean" journey deeply explores the area, with calls at Half Moon Cay; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola; St. Maarten; Antigua; Dominica; St. Lucia; Barbados; St. Vincent; Grenada; Bonaire; Aruba; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

Western Caribbean:

Holland America Line's western Caribbean itineraries include six-, seven- and 10-day options. The seven-day cruise calls at Cozumel, Mexico; Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman. The three 10-day itineraries span the region and are combination of ports that include Montego Bay or Falmouth, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Grandy Cayman, Cozumel, Half Moon Cay, and Bimini.

Eastern Caribbean:

The seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Grand Turk, St. Thomas, San Juan and Half Moon Cay. A longer 11-day "Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer" itinerary calls at St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay.

Southern Caribbean:

In addition to the new Boston to Fort Lauderdale cruise, the southern Caribbean itineraries range from nine to 14 days. The nine-day cruise makes way to the ABC Islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao before visiting Half Moon Cay, while the 10-day itinerary also adds Grand Turk and Amber Cove. The 14-day "Southern Caribbean Holiday" cruise departing Dec. 21, 2024, explores St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and Half Moon Cay.

Tropical Caribbean:

Guests looking for a shorter getaway can embark on the five-day itinerary that visits Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove. The popular seven-day Tropical Caribbean returns with calls at Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Half Moon Cay.

Partial Panama Canal:

Guests looking to visit the Panama Canal without a coast-to-coast transit can embark on the 12-day "Panama Canal Sunfarer" itinerary. In addition to venturing around Panama Canal's Gatun Lake and a partial transit, the itinerary includes Curaçao, Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, and Half Moon Cay.

Combine Back-to-Back Cruises for Longer Collectors' Voyages

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages to create the ultimate Caribbean exploration with more economical fares than booking the cruises individually. Ranging from 14 to 35 days, these longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to span more than one Caribbean region and enjoy the ultimate island-hopping journey.

Early Booking Bonus Offers

For a limited time, when guests book newly opening 2024-2025 Caribbean cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests also can take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by June 27, 2023, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

