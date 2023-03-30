Internova PLUS will return in January 2024

Annual gathering brings together powerhouse travel advisors, key partners

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, continues to expand its presence in the luxury travel space and strengthen the opportunities it provides to its advisors and partners.

The company recently announced the debut of OLTRE, a new consumer magazine produced for affluent clients of its luxury travel advisors. Global Travel Collection, a division of Internova representing the most influential community of luxury travel agencies, added more than 60 luxury travel advisors last year, representing annual sales growth of almost $100 million.

Internova will continue to foster close collaboration between its elite travel advisors and luxury supplier partners with the return of Internova PLUS, which will take place from Jan. 16-19, 2024, at the soon-to-be-opened Pendry Newport Beach in Orange County, California.

"We are beyond thrilled to host Internova PLUS at Pendry Newport Beach next year," said Chris Hamaway, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Montage International. "Since our company's founding over 20 years ago, our commitment to the advisor community has been unwavering. We look forward to welcoming our friends from Internova as one of the very first guests at our newest destination for Montage International."

Internova PLUS will include 125 powerhouse advisors – from among the 100,000 advisors represented across the company's affiliated brands – who collectively represent more than $300 million in luxury travel bookings. Advisors are selected based on their production, growth potential and accomplishments.

Next year's event comes on the heels of the inaugural Internova PLUS, held at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego this past January and attended by 250 industry innovators and thought leaders. Internova PLUS is designed to push the boundaries of traditional event programming by bringing together participants in a smart, sophisticated and innovative approach.

"At Internova, we believe partnership is an elegant equation that perfectly balances advisors, partners and travelers, and that when we work together, we can bring tremendous value for everyone," said Albert Herrera, Internova's Executive Vice President, Partner Relations. "The inaugural PLUS event was true partnership in action. We're excited to build upon that momentum as we continue to provide intimate, targeted and curated experiences for our valued advisors and preferred partners to connect."

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

