Servotronics Announces 2022 Financial Results

ELMA, N.Y., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights for the full year financial results include the following:

Annual sales growth of 8.0% to $43.8 million for 2022, from $40.6 million in 2021 driven by improved demand in the commercial aerospace market, with steady incoming order flow and the benefits of long-term contracts with key customers.

Consolidated gross profit was $5.9 million or 13.6% of revenue in 2022, compared with $6.0 million or 14.8% for 2021. Gross margins were adversely impacted by investments in staffing to prepare for anticipated order activity in 2023 and industry-wide supply chain constraints that created inefficiencies within the Company's operations.

Selling, General and Administrative costs decreased to $8.4 million or 19.2% of revenue in 2022, down from $11.3 million or 25.5% of revenue in the year prior. The decrease in SG&A was primarily driven by lower legal fees and legal settlements of approximately $1.9 million in 2021 which did not recur in 2022.

Operating loss improved significantly for the year, decreasing 53.4% to a loss of $2.5 million , from a loss of $5.3 million in 2021. The reduction in operating loss was driven by reductions in SG&A costs.

Net loss for the year was $2.1 million , or a loss of ($0.88) per diluted share in 2022 compared to net income of $4.1 million , or $1.68 per diluted share in 2021. Net income in the prior year included the impact of the forgiveness of the Company's Paycheck Protection Plan loan, employee retention credit and the New York State Shared Work Program which increased pre-tax income by approximately $10.6 million . The prior year also included $1.9 million for legal settlements which negatively impacted pre-tax income.

"We are proud of the progress our team has made as we transform Servotronics to be a leader within our industry. During the past year we have made strides to improve our culture focused on integrity and accountability. There also have been additions to our leadership team which will help us accelerate growth and profitability," said Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. "Our new strategic vision is guiding our actions as we focus on driving improved performance in 2023 and beyond."

Financial results for 2022 were adversely impacted by investments in staffing and inventory to prepare for anticipated order activity in 2023 as well as industry-wide supply chain constraints which caused operating inefficiencies. Internal and external supply chain improvement efforts have been initiated and the Company expects to see improvements in the first half of 2023.

A summary of fourth-quarter financial results includes the following:

Consolidated revenues were $10.4 million in 2022, down slightly from $10.6 million in 2021.

Gross profit decreased to $0.6 million or 5.9% of revenue in 2022, down from $1.4 million , or 12.8% of revenue in 2021. The reduction in gross profit was impacted by unfavorable product mix as well as increased operating costs due to higher labor costs, and increased expendable tools and equipment expenses to support the 2023 demand.

SG&A costs decreased $0.3 million , or 11.5% to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in SG&A was the result of lower legal fees partially offset by increased compensation and benefit costs due to higher headcount.

Operating loss increased by approximately $0.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to the decrease in gross profit partially offset by improvements in SG&A costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million , or a loss of ($0.54) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.9 million , or ($0.38) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Business Segment Results

Fourth quarter ATG revenues grew to $8.4 million in 2022, up 3.2% from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting improving demand within the commercial aerospace market as well as increased pricing, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. The growth in the ATG segment slightly offset the fourth quarter CPG revenue decline of 16.3% to $2.0 million, from $2.4 million in 2021. The CPG revenue decrease was the result of lower volume and unfavorable product mix partially offset by increased pricing.

For the fourth quarter, ATG gross profit declined to $0.2 million, or 2.8% of sales in 2022, down from $1.5 million, or 17.9% of sales in 2021. CPG gross profit increased to $0.4 million or 19.2% of sales from a loss of $0.1 million, or 4.9% of sales in 2021. Gross profit at ATG was impacted by an unfavorable product mix as well as increased operating costs due to higher labor costs, partially offset by benefits from the recovery of business within the commercial aircraft market with increased volume and price increases. CPG gross profit increased due to an improvement in operating performance and a decrease in operating costs.

($000s) 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 FY22 FY21















Revenue













ATG $8,446 $8,823 $8,748 $9,168 $8,182 $35,185 $31,677 CPG 1,986 2,168 2,482 2,000 2,373 8,636 8,881 Consolidated 10,432 10,991 11,230 11,168 10,555 43,821 40,558















Gross Profit













ATG $234 $850 $693 $2,353 $1,467 $4,130 $5,748 CPG 381 673 475 285 -116 1,814 240 Consolidated 615 1,523 1,168 2,638 1,351 5,944 5,988















Gross Margin













ATG 2.8 % 9.6 % 7.9 % 25.7 % 17.9 % 11.7 % 18.1 % CPG 19.2 % 31.0 % 19.1 % 14.3 % -4.9 % 21.0 % 2.7 % Consolidated 5.9 % 13.9 % 10.4 % 23.6 % 12.8 % 13.6 % 14.8 %

Fourth quarter SG&A expenses decreased approximately $0.3 million or 11.5% in 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses at ATG decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 18.0%, due to lower legal fees offset by increased compensation and benefits due to additional headcount, and increased recruiting costs. SG&A expenses at CPG increased approximately $0.1 million, or 18.9%, due to an increase in compensation and benefits and outbound freight. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $1.3 million, or a loss of ($0.54) per diluted share in 2022 compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.38) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Servotronics generated operating cash flow of $0.3 million in 2022, down from $4.6 million in 2021. The company's total cash balance decreased to $4.0 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $9.5 million at the end of the prior year, due primarily to $4.5 million of debt repayment and the 2022 net loss. Working capital other than cash decreased by $1.5 million during 2022 primarily due to an increase in accounts payable. Sequentially, the Company has increased investments in inventory in preparation for the continued recovery of the commercial aircraft market impacting the ATG business expected in 2023.

Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. concluded, "We are pleased with the accomplishments of our team during the past year which position us closer to achieving our near-term and long-term goals. This momentum has carried into 2023 and we believe we are in a solid position to grow revenues and enhance overall profitability. While we expect the supply chain issues to be largely resolved by the second half of the year, the actions we are taking to make improvements should have a lasting impact on our operations. The commercial aerospace industry is poised for a multi-year recovery that will drive our operations, while our team and renewed culture positions Servotronics for steady improvement as the year unfolds."

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

The Company is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($000's omitted except share and per share data)







December 31, December 31,





2022 2021 Current assets:





Cash $ 4,004 $ 9,546

Accounts receivable, net 9,469 7,198

Inventories, net 19,044 20,132

Prepaid income taxes 138 792

Other current assets 597 647



Total current assets 33,252 38,315









Property, plant and equipment, net 10,656 10,557









Deferred income taxes 1,072 900









Other non-current assets 314 321









Total Assets $ 45,294 $ 50,093









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Current portion of equipment financing and capital leases $ 501 $ 276

Current portion of post retirement obligation 87 136

Accounts payable 3,113 663

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs 1,163 1,759

Warranty 581 511

Other accrued liabilities 762 903



Total current liabilities 6,207 4,248









Long-term debt - 4,750









Post retirement obligation 3,975 5,729









Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000





shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding





2,483,318 (2,435,032 - 2021) shares 523 523

Capital in excess of par value 14,556 14,500

Retained earnings 23,741 25,858

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,337) (3,908)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment (157) (258)

Treasury stock, at cost 104,464 (122,839 - 2021) shares (1,214) (1,349)



Total shareholders' equity 35,112 35,366









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 45,294 $ 50,093

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($000's omitted except per share data)





Three months Ended

Years Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021













Revenue $ 10,432 $ 10,555

$ 43,821 $ 40,558













Costs and expenses:























Costs of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation and amortization 9,817 9,204

37,877 34,570 Gross profit 615 1,351

5,944 5,988













Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative 2,231 2,520

8,427 9,423 Legal settlement awards - -

- 1,890 Total selling, general and administrative 2,231 2,520

8,427 11,313 Total operating costs and expenses 12,048 11,724

46,304 45,883 Operating loss (1,616) (1,169)

(2,483) (5,325)













Other (expense)/income:









Employee retention credit (ERC) - -

- 5,622 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - -

- 4,000 Gain/(loss) on sale of equipment 10 (98)

36 (98) Interest expense, net (46) (55)

(240) (187) Total other income/(expense) (36) (153)

(204) 9,337













(Loss)/income before income taxes (1,652) (1,322)

(2,687) 4,012













Income tax benefit 336 412

570 43













Net (loss)/income $ (1,316) $ (910)

$ (2,117) $ 4,055













(Loss)/income per share:









Basic











Net (loss)/income per share $ (0.54) $ (0.38)

$ (0.88) $ 1.68













Diluted









Net (loss)/income per share $ (0.54) $ (0.38)

$ (0.88) $ 1.68

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($000's omitted)









Years Ended







December 31, December 31,







2022 2021 Cash flows related to operating activities:





Net (Loss) Income $ (2,117) $ 4,055

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided





by operating activities:







Paycheck Protection loan forgiveness - (4,000)



Depreciation and amortization 1,217 1,368



(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property (36) 98



Stock based compensation 191 106



Increase/(Decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 4 (57)



(Decrease)/Increase in inventory reserve (484) 22



Increase in warranty reserve 70 129



Deferred income taxes (589) (84)











Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,275) 495

Inventories 1,572 3,252

Prepaid income taxes 654 (309)

Other current assets 49 (264)

Accounts payable 2,450 (948)

Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs (596) 110

Other accrued liabilities (133) 412

Post retirement obligation 186 105

Employee stock ownership trust payment 101 101











Net cash provided by operating activities 264 4,591











Cash flows related to investing activities:





Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment (1,319) (267)

Proceeds from sale of assets 38 270 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (1,281) 3











Cash flows related to financing activities:





Principal payments on long-term debt (4,250) (1,334)

Principal payments on equipment financing lease obligations (275) (452)

Proceeds from equipment note and equipment financing lease - 384

Proceeds from line of credit - 500

Purchase of treasury shares - (81) Net cash used by financing activities (4,525) (983)











Net (decease) increase in cash (5,542) 3,611











Cash at beginning of year 9,546 5,935











Cash at end of year $ 4,004 $ 9,546

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS





($000's omitted except per share data)



ATG CPG Consolidated



Years Ended Years Ended Years Ended



December 31, December 31, December 31,



2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 35,185 $ 31,677 $ 8,636 $ 8,881 $ 43,821 $ 40,558















Cost of goods sold, inclusive of dep. and amort. (31,055) (25,929) (6,822) (8,641) (37,877) (34,570) Gross profit 4,130 5,748 1,814 240 5,944 5,988

Gross margin % 11.7 % 18.1 % 21.0 % 2.7 % 13.6 % 14.8 %















Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative (6,592) (7,661) (1,835) (1,762) (8,427) (9,423) Legal settlement awards - (1,800) - (90) - (1,890) Total selling, general and administrative (6,592) (9,461) (1,835) (1,852) (8,427) (11,313) Total operating costs and expenses (37,647) (35,390) (8,657) (10,493) (46,304) (45,883) Operating (loss) (2,462) (3,713) (21) (1,612) (2,483) (5,325)















Other (expense)/income:











Other income: employee retention credit (ERC) - 4,584 - 1,038 - 5,622 Other income: Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - 4,000 - - - 4,000 Interest expense (239) (185) (1) (2) (240) (187) Gain on sale of equipment 36 (98) - - 36 (98) Total other (expense)/income (203) 8,301 (1) 1,036 (204) 9,337















(Loss)/income before income tax provision (2,665) 4,588 (22) (576) (2,687) 4,012















Income tax (benefit)/provision 565 (78) 5 121 570 43 Net (loss)/income $ (2,100) $ 4,510 $ (17) $ (455) $ (2,117) $ 4,055















Total assets $ 35,766 $ 40,870 $ 9,528 $ 9,223 $ 45,294 $ 50,293 Capital expenditures $ 1,234 $ 263 $ 85 $ 4 $ 1,319 $ 267

