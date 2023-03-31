Xiaomi Presents its Customer Success Solutions with Xapads at the Game Developers Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department (IIB), the global strategic internet business arm of the Chinese smartphone company, presented its customer success solutions for game developers in collaboration with Xapads, a leading digital marketing platform at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco last week. Both parties revealed their competitive advantages in boosting user growth, offering a brand new and one-stop solution package for game developers.

During the presentation, Qiang Song, Senior Director of Commercial, IIB, introduced the overall services of MIUI, Xiaomi's operating interface based on Android. Qiang particularly highlighted that GetApps, Xiaomi's own app distribution channel on MIUI, will make another important step toward achieving global coverage by expanding to 28 markets worldwide this year.

GetApps was initially launched in 8 markets and has acquired over 150 million monthly active users (MAU) to date. Its efficiency in distributing applications as well as its huge potential for growth has been recognized by many industry insiders.

Following Qiang, Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership at IIB, explained how IIB's customers can engage users in the entire lifecycle with IIB's marketing solution. IIB can easily help customers to build a user base on the scale with factory preload, or drive user acquisition with air preload. The MIUI ecosystem also provides a high-quality traffic matrix through its system shortcuts and system apps. When it comes to user engagement scenarios, MIUI supports diverse advertisement formats including native ads, icons, banners, rewards videos, pop-up ads, splash screens, CTV branding ads, Mi Message, app vault, and wallpapers. The highly customized digital marketing solutions will fulfill the unique marketing needs of different advertisers, helping them to achieve great ROI performance.

(PRNewswire)

Bono shared some successful case studies during the presentation. For instance, IIB once cooperated with a hardcore game. By leveraging preload while targeting potential paying users with UA ads, the daily added users for this game reached over 20,000, the total daily active users surpassed 1.2 million, and the daily revenue increased by 5 times MoM.

From the digital marketing agency's perspective, Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of Xapads Media, said that Xiaomi determines in-built features and the services of its mobile devices as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), thus being able to offer a very competitive advertising platform.

With OEMs, especially Xiaomi, Xapads helped an online game platform customer to gain 11.7 million clicks and over 217,000 installs. For another game platform customer, Xapads and Xiaomi generated 22.4 million clicks and 5.3 million installs, and the signup rate and first deposit rate were also significantly increased.

Xiaomi's international internet business is powered by the company's sizable user base. According to Xiaomi's 2022 Annual Results Announcement, in December 2022, the MAU of MIUI reached approximately 582 million globally. Xiaomi's IIB recently announced its "Go Global" strategy for the year 2023 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, aiming to expand its cooperative relationships with global partners and offer new business opportunities for developers.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 ( 1810.HK ). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in 2022. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 589 million smart devices connected to its platform as of December 31, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xiaomi Corporation