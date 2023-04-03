Bridgepoint Hires Corey Ryan as Head of Industrial Technology

RYAN BRINGS OVER $25 BILLION OF COMPLETED DEAL VALUE, FURTHERING BRIDGEPOINT'S COMMITMENT TO CHICAGO AND INDUSTRIALS AND TECH EFFORTS

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking (Bridgepoint), a market-leading boutique impact investment bank, is proud to announce the addition of Corey Ryan as Managing Director to its Chicago office. Ryan will lead Bridgepoint's Industrial Technology group. The addition of Ryan expands Bridgepoint's commitment to providing differentiated capital and M&A solutions to middle-market companies in the industrial technology sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corey to our team. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the industrial technology space, and his track record of success in executing complex transactions will be a valuable asset to our team and our clients. He shares our commitment of always doing what is right for clients and passion for building a purpose-driven investment bank," said Bridgepoint CEO Matt Plooster.

Ryan brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience to Bridgepoint, previously working as a Partner/Managing Director and Head of the Industrial Technology practice at William Blair. Over the course of his career, Ryan has advised on more than 76 transactions across M&A, capital raise, advisory and public equity transactions representing over $25 billion in deal value. Working from Bridgepoint's Chicago office, Ryan joins a growing team of purpose-driven impact investment bankers who are making a positive impact on their clients and communities through their work at Bridgepoint.

"I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and entrepreneurial team. The firm's reputation for delivering outstanding client service and solutions uniquely to privately-held companies is something I'm incredibly passionate about. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to provide our clients with the highest level of strategic advice and to help the firm continue its growth and success," adds Ryan.

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including industrials, technology, business services, healthcare, consumer and other industries from offices in Chicago, IL; Omaha, NE; Lincoln, NE Denver, CO; and New York, New York. Learn more about Bridgepoint Investment Banking at bridgepointib.com.

