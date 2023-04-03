ConcertAI's TeraRecon adds AI-based oncology contouring capabilities into the Eureka Clinical AI Platform with Coreline Soft Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Clinical AI platform, from ConcertAI's TeraRecon, now provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and deep learning technology necessary to automatically detect and segment lung nodules and calculate coronary artery calcification through solutions from Coreline Soft.

Coreline Soft offers artificial intelligence algorithms for use in medical imaging, specializing in heart and lung imaging. Their AVIEW CAC algorithm is designed for calcium scoring in the chest and cardiac areas and can be used to automatically segment the heart and surrounding structures and accurately analyze calcified plaques in coronary arteries. Their AVIEW LCS+ algorithm is designed for cancer screening in the chest area and can be used to detect lung nodules, measure emphysema index, and calculate CAC on non-gated scans. Both algorithms are designed to be used with CT scans.

"With the addition of Coreline's calcium scoring technologies on Eureka Clinical AI, we'll be able to help clinicians automatically analyze and quantify the image data obtained from a single chest computed tomography (CT) scan and provide information about lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases at the same time, increasing accuracy, efficiency and supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment for patients," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon.

"TeraRecon's substantial global install base represents a significant and immediate distribution opportunity for the unique analysis capabilities of Coreline Soft's oncology and cardiac solutions. We are thrilled to offer our solutions on the Eureka Clinical AI platform and to all healthcare providers needing these services in a streamlined and best-in-breed ecosystem that TeraRecon offers," said Coreline Soft CEO Jinkook Kim.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more at www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Coreline: Coreline Soft, born in Korea, focuses on Heart and Lung imaging, combining vast clinical knowledge and experiences from leading global medical institutions with its leading-edge deep learning technology. Coreline leads thoracic imaging AI by fully covering Lung Cancer screening, COPD quantification, and Coronary Artery Calcification scoring (all FDA-cleared and CE-marked) and showing the most AIF (Actionable Incidental Findings) without additional cost and radiation dose to the patients. www.corelinesoft.com

