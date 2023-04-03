CRUNCH HELPS FAMILIES MAKE LASTING SPORTS EXPERIENCES WITH LAUNCH OF MOST VALUABLE MEMORIES CAMPAIGN

The Iconic 100% Milk Chocolate Bar Brand Is Offering Sports Fans a Chance to Win a Trip to the Championship Game of Their Dreams

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUNCH ® , the bar offering the perfect combination of crispy rice and 100% milk chocolate, today unveils the Most Valuable Memories campaign intended to help families create unforgettable sports memories and traditions with those they love most. To level up your next sports experience, CRUNCH is giving consumers and their families a chance to win* a trip to the Championship game of their choice.

With this new program, CRUNCH aims to bring people together to create new experiences and memories that will last forever centered on one thing we can all get behind, our love of all things sports. Crispy rice is chocolate's MVP, and off the field CRUNCH makes our sporting moments playful, fun and memorable. And similar to the shareability of CRUNCH, sports bring people together.

"Whether we're cheering on our children as they hit their first homerun in a little league game or sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for our favorite team to score a winning touchdown, these are special family moments that we will cherish for a lifetime," said Amber Hansinger, Senior Director of Marketing for CRUNCH. "CRUNCH is setting out to make these moments even sweeter and help families continue building these memories for years to come."

Now through June 30, 2023, consumers can enter for a chance to win the ultimate sports experience with a trip to the Championship game of their choice. Those interested in participating are encouraged to grab any participating CRUNCH product at select retailers for the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in instant win prizes.

Perfect for sharing and snacking during any sporting event, CRUNCH is offered in an array of formats including the classic CRUNCH Bar, Buncha CRUNCH, Fun-Sized and Share Packs. To learn more about CRUNCH Most Valuable Memories and see official sweepstakes rules, please visit www.MakeMVPMemories.com or www.CRUNCH.com.

First introduced in 1938, CRUNCH® brings together a mouth-watering and simple combination of 100% real milk chocolate and scrumptious crisped rice. Keep up with the latest news about CRUNCH at www.crunchbar.com and on all social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 38,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 PM (ET) on 3/13/23 and ends at 11:59:59 AM (ET) on 6/30/23. One (1) grand prize will be awarded as a check, valued at $50,000, while instant win prizes vary and are valued between $1-$500 each. For complete details, including entry requirements and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

