Attune Receives 50th Patent for Virtual Building Management System (BMS) Innovations

VIENNA, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, the only customizable indoor air quality (IAQ) solution, has received its 50th patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,617,027) for its virtual Building Management System (BMS) innovation "Demand/Response Mechanism in a Wireless Sensor Network." Cloud-based control of on-site equipment (e.g., HVAC) using real-time sensor data and analytics, such as Attune's UL-2905 Certified IAQ monitoring sensors, helps facility managers control the physical environmental conditions in buildings that lack advanced on-site BMS infrastructure.

This virtual BMS technology moves more intelligence into the cloud so that users can rely on cloud-based analysis of sensor data and analytics to determine and control when actions should be triggered. The concerns over ventilation and indoor air quality have placed increasing emphasis on the management of HVAC operations using real-time IAQ data. Attune's real-time IAQ monitoring sensors measure the levels of airborne pollutants on-hand 24/7 and provide the needed input to help the HVAC infrastructure efficiently perform core air filtration and ventilation functions.

Attune's various platform innovations have been awarded 50 patents spanning technologies such as virtual BMS, modular Internet of Things (IoT) architecture, Real-Time Sensor Data Transformation, and Cloud Configuration of IoT Edge Devices. The modular IoT hardware combined with configurable Cloud software enables rapid deployment of customized sensor devices using plug-and-play installation and remote cloud configuration. Customers have access in minutes to raw time-series data and the analytics/KPIs generated by customized time-series data transformations. The portfolio of patents speaks to Attune's ability to create new forms of operational efficiency in facility and portfolio management; it guarantees that advanced IoT technologies will continue to be developed. Attune's platform is proven in the marketplace and currently collects nearly one billion data samples per day.

"Our 50th patent is a major milestone and achievement in our industry. It sets a standard within IoT technologies such as IAQ, and we are eager to have the opportunity to expand our data monitoring detection software," said Serene Almomen, CEO and co-founder of Attune. "Our company's mission is rooted in protecting and providing key data and analytics to our customers – this victory is for them."

Attune's patented technology uses modular hardware principles developed by Professor Ron Sanchez, emeritus at the Copenhagen Business School's Department of Strategy and Innovation. His industrial design research has been essential for enterprise technology solutions for 20 years and has been integrated into Attune's technology to advance the speed of development of new productized versions of the system's hardware and software.

By utilizing this modular architecture design, Attune has demonstrated a commitment to the effective, innovative development of a platform that can bring new, leading-edge IoT sensor solutions to the market at unprecedented speed. "This patent — and truthfully, every patent that we acquire — reinforces our commitment to continued innovation in a world increasingly dependent on real-time data from the physical environment for digital transformation," said Julien Stamatakis, CTO and co-founder of Attune.

Attune's air quality monitoring products use revolutionary IoT technology, now verified with 50 patents, to push the boundaries of IAQ tech for the next generation.

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind sensor-based technology platform with 50 patents. It provides real-time assurance for schools, office buildings, and hospitals in critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. Visit: https://www.attuneiot.com

