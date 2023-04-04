Harding University introduces new Professional Pathway tailored to cardiac professionals for its Master of Science in Cardiac Function and Interventional Technology

Part-time degree format will provide vital skills for career advancement in cardiac device interventional technologies

SEARCY, Ark., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harding University has announced it will offer a new degree format for its Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology tailored to working professionals in the industry starting this fall. The part-time, hybrid format is called the Master of Science in Cardiac Function and Interventional Technology - Professional Pathway, also known as CFIT-Pro. This intensive 38 credit hour program will be delivered primarily online with one in-person weekend per semester.

"We are proud to announce the launch of CFIT-Pro, which gives industry professionals the opportunity to further their education and leadership skills," said Dr. Mike Williams, president of Harding University. "Since launching the traditional program in 2022, we have received many requests for a part-time option, and we are pleased to be able to begin this offering in the fall."

CFIT-Pro is an online, part-time program for professionals wishing to advance in their careers in cardiac device companies or with cardiac patient care. The program will help professionals further their knowledge of and training in cardiac function and interventional technology, as well as management and leadership skills.

"The professional pathway is an ideal program for cardiac professionals who need the hybrid and part-time course schedule," said Kenneth Turley, Ph.D., FACSM, CFIT director and professor at Harding University's College of Allied Health. "This is an innovative pathway for individuals who want to further their knowledge in cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology while working simultaneously in the field."

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree and be currently employed in the fields of cardiac patient care or the cardiac device industry with two or more years of documented experience in their respective fields.

"Harding has built a program that is tailor-made for the future managers and leaders of cardiac devices and cardiac patient care," said Mark Sweesy, program consultant for Harding's CFIT program. "It's exciting to be a part of this successful and innovative program as it expands to provide opportunities for current cardiac device professionals, equipping them technically while developing the management and leadership skills needed to advance their careers."

The CFIT-Pro application deadline is July 1, 2023. Visit Harding.edu/CFIT to learn more.

About Harding University

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit Harding.edu.

