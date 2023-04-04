Hughes Welcomes The Vitamin Shoppe as Managed Network Services Client

The national health and wellness retailer implements scalable Network-as-a-Service solution from Hughes to support growing omnichannel business

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, announced that The Vitamin Shoppe® has chosen to deploy HughesON™ Managed Network Services across its 700+ U.S. retail outlets. The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution provides The Vitamin Shoppe with a secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) that supports the company's vision for growth across retail, digital and franchise outlets.

Hughes provides The Vitamin Shoppe with managed network services to support the retailer’s digital transformation. (PRNewswire)

"We consider it a privilege to support The Vitamin Shoppe in their digital transformation with a high-performing, next generation network that meets the company's business requirements today and into tomorrow," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, Enterprise Division, Hughes. "With 'as-a-service' delivery combined with 24/7 end-to-end management, the Hughes network for The Vitamin Shoppe seamlessly operates and optimizes business applications – enabling the retailer to focus on its lifestyle offerings instead of worrying about its network."

With elements of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework, the HughesON managed solution for The Vitamin Shoppe protects the network with security at every endpoint and transport, provides redundant transports for reliability and maximum uptime and employs automated policy orchestration for scalability, among other features.

"Hughes designed, deployed and manages our enterprise network with the flexibility, scalability, security and dependability we require to best empower our customers on their journeys of lifelong wellness," said Andy Laudato, Chief Operating Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe. "The Hughes team met our needs for secure, cloud-centered digital operations at every store, cost effectively and with an eye to the future."

Visit the Hughes website to learn more about the HughesON portfolio of managed network services, ideal for distributed enterprises in retail, financial, hospitality and government industries, among others.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC