New EcoCare services membership from Schneider Electric helps to reduce modular data centers' planned downtime by up to 40%

Members get exclusive access to Schneider experts and benefit from faster response times

Optimize modular data centers system uptime with 24/7 proactive remote monitoring and condition-based maintenance

Boost visibility into assets under management with a simplified digital experience

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of a new Services offer, EcoCare for Modular Data Centers services membership. Members of this innovative service plan benefit from specialized expertise to maximize modular data centers' uptime, while optimizing maintenance and extending the life of their assets.

EcoCare keeps modular data centers running smoothly and efficiently

Demand for modular data centers is booming as companies struggle to meet unprecedented challenges such as digitization, rising energy costs, edge computing demand and the need for efficient, cost-effective, scalable and fast-to-deploy solutions. To ensure modular data centers are optimally performing, getting the support of experts with a comprehensive understanding of their operations and unique systems is vital. This knowledge helps maintain the system's infrastructure through its complete lifecycle - keeping operations safe, efficient, resilient, and sustainable.

Members benefit from a next generation service plan for system-level maintenance and improved operations

Members benefit from exclusive support which includes a dedicated customer success management team, who become their go-to-coach, orchestrating remote and on-site services team, addressing infrastructure and maintenance needs at a system level, rather than a fragmented approach for each asset only when problems arise.

Based on a membership with exclusive benefits for its members, this service offer unlocks the full potential of connected assets including:

Optimum levels of support : By leveraging data analytics from connected assets, our remote experts monitor equipment health status and can filter the alarms to act before a potential mission-critical issue occurs. In parallel, customers get faster response times to help ensure quick action if needed on potentially mission-critical issues.

Reaching sustainability goals: With EcoCare, customers can extend their assets' life by up to 25% 1 and reduce carbon emissions by using remote monitoring to optimize on-site maintenance activities.

Simplified digital experience through mySchneider portal: With a smooth and easy-to-use personalized digital experience through mySchneider portal available around the clock, customers get full visibility of assets and warranty status, online chat, visits scheduling, and reports.

Optimized maintenance activities: By continuously and proactively monitoring modular data centers at the system level, customers can reduce on-site activities, meaning planned downtime, by up to 40%1 with a condition-based maintenance approach that monitors the condition of equipment to determine which maintenance tasks to complete and when. EcoCare members also get recommendations and insights to improve the efficiency of their operations. Additionally, members benefit from specialized training, on-site or remotely, to develop their teams' skills.

"Modular data centers are the future of data storage because of their flexibility and scalability. To reach their full potential, modular data centers need expert support to guide lifecycle strategies and optimize maintenance plans," says Frederic Godemel, EVP of Power Systems & Services at Schneider Electric.

"While companies are quickly selecting modular data centers solutions, many don't yet have the staff or the expertise in place to support its infrastructure," says Pankaj Sharma, EVP for Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. "EcoCare fills that need by providing customers with a simplified management approach that maintains uptime throughout the lifecycle."

EcoCare services membership offer

EcoCare is a new and exclusive level of access to energy management & automation support and expertise for customers who demand proactive management of their systems to drive higher performance, resilience and safety, and a smaller carbon footprint.

EcoCare was launched last October in North America with the introduction of EcoCare for Electrical Distribution Equipment, for low & medium voltage assets such as circuit-breakers and switchgear. It was recently extended to Single-Phase UPS and since April 1st is also available for Modular Data Centers.

Learn more on how EcoCare can support customers' modular data centers challenges, please visit our website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

1 Schneider Electric, data on file.

