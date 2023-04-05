Bernhard Capital-Backed Grace Hebert Curtis Acquires Bullock Tice Associates

Acquisition Expands Bernhard's AEC Platform and Adds Complementary Capabilities and Strategic Presence in Broader Southeast Market

BATON ROUGE, La., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hebert Curtis ("GHC"), a leading architecture firm delivering innovative and functional projects for diverse market sectors, today announced it has acquired Bullock Tice Associates ("BTA"), a multi-generational, full-service architectural firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more than 60 years, BTA has provided a range of services – including pre-design, architecture, and sustainable design – for customers throughout the North Gulf Coast and Southeastern U.S. The company serves both private and public sector clients, delivering innovative and cost effective design solutions for federal government agencies such as the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Environmental Protection Agency.

In September 2022, Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, launched a dedicated architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) platform in connection with an investment in GHC. Utilizing Bernhard Capital's proprietary Blueprint investment framework, the firm developed the AEC platform to partner with best-in-class businesses that are well positioned to meet the growing demand for modern, sustainable infrastructure across the country.

"BTA has a long legacy of delivering excellence for its clients with innovative design and a cost efficient, customer-centric approach, which has differentiated the business throughout the Southeastern U.S. for more than six decades," said Jerry Hebert, CEO of GHC. "We continue to see numerous long-term growth opportunities and macro tailwinds in this institutional sector, and I look forward to building on our momentum to date."

"As we continue to identify and partner with exceptional businesses to develop an industry-leading AEC platform, this strategic acquisition enables our platform to expand its footprint in the attractive Southeast region while diversifying into additional end-markets," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital. "As we continue to build an unparalleled, full-service platform that supports clients across industries and geographies, BTA exemplifies the type of best-in-class partner we are looking to grow with as part of our AEC platform."

"GHC and Bernhard share our vision of delivering architecture with purpose for our clients," said John Tice, CEO at BTA. "We are excited to partner with a rapidly growing team and platform, and to leverage the deep relationships and expertise both Bernhard Capital and GHC have across the industry to enhance our capabilities and better serve our clients."

About Grace Hebert Curtis

Grace Hebert Curtis is a widely recognized architecture firm with locations in Baton Rouge, Dallas, New Orleans, and Lake Charles. With an unmatched legacy and commitment to clients, Grace Hebert Curtis provides in-depth insight and a broad range of innovative design and development solutions for a wide range of end markets, including education, commercial office, industrial, and healthcare. Learn more at https://ghc-arch.com/.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

