Leap Group rebrands Leap Agency to (human)x

Digital analytics agency unveils refreshed brand identity to match market less, matter more approach

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Group, an advertising and marketing holding company announces the rebranding of its full-service digital agency, Leap Agency to (human)x. The name, alongside a sleek new website and logo, was crafted to reflect Leap's core values, individuality, and bold vision for the future. Its team of strategic and creative analytics experts and their world-class execution of services and work remains the same. For more information, visit leaphumanx.com.

(human)x (PRNewswire)

Leap Group has spent decades developing and refining its human-first approach to marketing less and mattering more.

Driven by a passion for understanding how people think and make decisions, Leap Group has spent decades developing and refining its human-first approach to marketing less and mattering more. The (human)x agency, led by President Michael Wunsch and recently appointed Vice President of Digital Experience Rashmi Hurst, is committed to creating breakthrough human experiences that inspire its client's audiences and connect with them on a deeper, more enduring level of true value. Their Ph.D.-led team of inquiring minds is full of anthropologists who look at each project through an academic lens to examine the nuanced human condition and extract unique insights. The name (human)x better reflects this holistic approach.

"Most brands think of research and analytics as something you dive into at the beginning of a project," said Hurst. "For us, it's an iterative process focused on human experience and insight. We keep a pulse on behavior changes and trends and proactively optimize for our clients accordingly."

Hurst, former director of analytics and insight of Leap Agency, has spent the past six years integrating human experience with analytics, driving faster and more agile campaign optimization. When she began at Leap, analytics was just another offering, an add-on service that she helped grow into an entire department built on human connections and insights, resulting in an undeniable return on investment for her 50+ clients. As the vice president of digital experience, Hurst looks forward to building deeper breakthrough relationships with her clients.

The Leap Agency name change comes in a group-wide rebranding project that also inspired a refresh for Leap's other three agencies. Its production agency Leap Spark is now (spark); media and search agency Leap Amp is now (amp); and branding and design agency Leap Matter is now (matter).

"This rebranding is an ode to our commitment to collaboration," said co-founder and CMO Alan Gilleo. "Leap Group's complementary agency model makes us a one-of-a-kind powerhouse in our industry. We grow businesses with our specialized marketing teams, we create new possibilities with technology, creativity, and strategy, and we bring big ideas into reality by working together."

About Leap Group:

Founded in 1999 by Alan Gilleo and Daniel Knapp, Leap Group is an award-winning, bespoke agency network that gives clients access to specialized experts in consumer insights, analytics, audience research, branding, advertising, marketing, production, and media. With offices in Louisville, Cincinnati and Indianapolis, Leap Group's independent network of wholly owned agencies are aligned by a shared philosophy – market less, matter more – and are intentionally designed to complement (not compete with) each other. The full-service digital agency has delivered breakthrough campaigns for clients in the healthcare, automotive, retail, finance, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, manufacturing, transportation, education, and government industries. Leap Group proudly includes WBENC-certified women-owned and LGBTQ+ owned agencies within its network, all available with one consolidated approach. Access the expertise of (matter), (human)x, (amp), and (spark) agencies – learn more at leapgroupnetwork.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leap Group