SERENDIPITY3 AND PEEPS® TEAM UP FOR A LIMITED-TIME DESSERT IN CELEBRATION OF EASTER

The "PEEPS® Funny Bunny Tie-Dyed Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow Chocolate" is available at the NYC restaurant from April 6th through April 10th

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark, today announced its partnership with America's favorite Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies, the PEEPS ® Brand , to create a one-of-a-kind limited edition Frrrozen Hot Chocolate in celebration of Easter. The two iconic brands have come together to create the mouth-watering "PEEPS® Funny Bunny Tie-Dyed Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow Chocolate," available starting Thursday, April 6 through April 10.

The “PEEPS® Funny Bunny Tie-Dyed Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow Chocolate” is available at Serendipity3 for Easter Weekend starting Thursday, April 6 through Monday, April 10. (PRNewswire)

The "PEEPS® Funny Bunny Tie-Dyed Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow Chocolate" features a Serendipity goblet rimmed with frosting, iconic yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Bunnies and candy carrots. The goblet is filled with Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow White Chocolate and tie-dyed pastel hues, to match the beloved Marshmallow Bunnies. To top it off, you can find a giant nest of whipped cream dotted with colorful candy flowers, edible techno glitter, hot pink sugar and a pair of glittering bunny ears! The limited-time dessert is available to patrons for $25.95.

"There is not a more iconic Easter candy than PEEPS® Marshmallow and we are so thrilled to come together with the brand to bring New Yorkers the ultimate treat to celebrate Easter with family and friends," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "Patrons at the restaurant are going to go crazy over the PEEPS® Funny Bunny Tie-Dyed Frrrozen Hot Marshmallow Chocolate with its festive pastel colors and delicious taste, calling for a unique way to celebrate the holiday."

Serendipity3 is known for bringing world record breaking menu items and extravagant desserts to the table, in addition to serving nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 68 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, which is an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. These menu items have captivated a worldwide audience and a celebrity following for decades, including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Andy Warhol and more.

"We're so excited to be teaming up with Serendipity3 to release this delicious treat just in time for Easter," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "We know our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy our iconic Marshmallow Bunnies, and the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate will definitely help them to express their PEEPSONALITY® this year in a sweet way!"

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About PEEPS® :

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com . Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter .

