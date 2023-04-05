SMArtX UMA Platform Surges with the Addition of 54 Strategies

Industry Behemoths Invesco Advisers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Continue to Add Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added fifty-four strategies to its UMA platform, one of the largest monthly increases in its strategy roster that features most of the world's leading asset managers. Brown Advisory, Capital Wealth Planning, Renaissance Investment Management, Seizert Capital Partners, Spyglass Capital Management, Syntax, and WestEnd Advisors are new to the SMArtX platform as of April, while existing platform firms Beaumont Capital Management, ClearBridge Investments, Dana Investment Advisors, Invesco Advisors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, and ZEGA Financial all added new strategies. The platform now features 1,181 strategies from 290 asset management firms.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The asset management firms that have joined the SMArtX platform have contributed a total of twenty strategies that cover equity exposures and direct indexing themes. These strategies offer access to long-only models and thematic indices that aid in portfolio diversification, enabling Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to construct portfolios with lower correlation and volatility as compared to the overall market. In addition to this, the existing firms have added another thirty-four investment strategies, comprising tax-aware, domestic equity, global equity, and market-neutral models.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Brown Advisory

Beaumont Capital Management

Capital Wealth Planning

ClearBridge Investments

Dana Investment Advisors

Invesco Advisers

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Seizert Capital Partners

Spyglass Capital Management

Syntax

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Renaissance Investment Management

WestEnd Advisors

ZEGA Financial

"We are honored to showcase a distinguished roster of asset management firms on our platform," remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The swift influx of strategies onto our platform is indicative of the increasing demand from our clients for unified managed accounts and the streamlined processes they offer."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX has observed a notable surge in the need for a managed account solution that seamlessly integrates with existing technology infrastructures, while delivering outcomes that align with the elevated standards of the contemporary clientele," stated Jonathan Pincus, the President and COO of SMArtX.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions