ArcLight Appoints Anthony Haines as a Senior Advisor

President & CEO of Toronto Hydro Corporation to Partner With Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investor, has appointed Toronto Hydro Corporation President and CEO Anthony Haines as a Senior Advisor and board member to work together across the power and utility infrastructure sectors on new transactions in the U.S. and Canada.

"We observed Anthony help drive the successful growth and investment in Toronto Hydro for a number of years and have a lot of respect for what they accomplished. We are pleased to welcome him as a Senior Advisor to the firm," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "His invaluable expertise and deep industry knowledge in the utility and power infrastructure sectors will help us continue our successful track record of investing in high quality assets focused on sustainable infrastructure, and the energy transition."

Mr. Haines is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of electricity, utility and infrastructure experience. He currently oversees Toronto Hydro Corporation and its subsidiaries, one of the largest urban electricity distribution companies in North America. Mr. Haines is also a board member and former Chair of both the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) and the Canadian Electricity Association. He has received numerous industry accolades including the Electricity Distributors Association's Chair's Citation Award, OEA's Leader of the Year, Corporate Responsibility Association's North America CEO of the Year, and Energy Council of Canada's Energy Person of the Year.

"ArcLight is a pioneer and proven leader in identifying and cultivating sustainable infrastructure investments and solutions, and being a value added investor, as demonstrated by its many successful investments in the power and renewable infrastructure sectors over the last two decades," Mr. Haines stated. "I look forward to working with ArcLight to identify compelling and differentiated high quality investment opportunities which stand to benefit from the mega trends of decarbonization, electrification, and reliable sustainability."

ArcLight remains active in the renewables and hydroelectric sector following its recent sale of Great River Hydro, LLC to affiliates of Hydro-Québec for a value of approximately $2 billion. Earlier this year, the firm announced a $150 million partnership with Elevate Renewable Energy, a company it formed to develop and install utility scale, battery energy storage resources co-located with existing power infrastructure.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

ArcLight (PRNewswire)

Anthony Haines (PRNewswire)

