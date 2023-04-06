Gocious Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gocious, the cloud-based SaaS solution for strategic product planning, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its Product Roadmap Management (PRM) software.

Gocious (PRNewswire)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) have created the global compliance framework known as ISO 27001, which is the security standard for safeguarding customer information.

This accreditation proves that Gocious has put in place all required security measures to secure customer data and the business's software platforms.

Gocious' independent, third-party ISO 27001 auditor is California based Consilium Labs.

"We are excited to attain the ISO 27001 certification and are committed to the highest possible industry standards when it comes to protecting sensitive data for both us and our partners," said Maziar Adl, CTO and co-founder of Gocious "Through a rigorous, year-long process, vendors, employees, and customers can rest assured knowing that we prioritize safeguarding sensitive data. As we continue to work to provide product leaders with some of the best-in-class tools and service, we remain resolute in our focus to security and data privacy."

As businesses grow and products get more complex, Gocious PRM software enables improved alignment and transparency in product development for cross-functional teams.

Learn more about security at Gocious here.

About Gocious

Since 2018, at Gocious, we understand that building product roadmaps can be a challenging task for product management teams. Gocious Product Roadmap Management (PRM) software is designed to help product managers communicate and align all stakeholders around a clear and accessible product portfolio roadmap. Product managers can now align cross functional teams from engineering to sales and marketing to finance around their product strategy. Gocious PRM assists product managers to capture and prioritize customer needs, define products and shared components to meet those needs, and map solutions against a timeline. Product teams can now efficiently communicate dependencies and changes using clear and accessible contextual roadmaps. For more information, visit www.gocious.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gocious