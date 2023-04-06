Hospice Women of Giving Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Eighth Annual Seasons of Service

Chef Michael Lomonaco, Renowned Restaurateur and Culinary Professor, to Attend as Featured Speaker

LAKELAND, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Hospice Women of Giving, a philanthropic group, today announced plans to host the Eighth Annual Seasons of Service, presented by WellSky. The luncheon, in support of Good Shepherd Hospice, takes place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bonnet Springs Park Event Center at 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard in Lakeland. The theme of the luncheon is "The Power of Resilience and Healing." All proceeds from the event support philanthropic projects benefiting patients and families of Good Shepherd Hospice.

During the event, renowned restaurateur and distinguished culinary professor, Chef Michael Lomonaco will share his story of grief and hope after caring for his wife of 42 years while she suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Chef Lomonaco's personal connection to hospice comes from his appreciation of the care provided to his wife until she passed in 2021.

"I am happy to be visiting Lakeland to be with the Hospice Women of Giving," said Chef Lomonaco. "These incredible women do such important work and help so many in their communities with compassion and loving kindness."

Chef Lomonaco is a partner of highly respected and successful restaurants such as Porter House Bar and Grill, Center Bar and his latest project, Hudson Yards Grill. An original star of the Food Network and travel host on Discovery and Travel Channels, Chef Lomonaco is also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York. After surviving the September 11 terror attacks in 2001, he raised 22 million dollars for restaurants impacted by the attacks. Chef Lomonaco's restaurant, Windows of the World, was in the north tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. More than 70 employees and nearly 100 guests lost their lives in the attacks.

"I am humbled and elated to have Chef Lomonaco with us for this very special Seasons of Service," said Jayne Hughes, education committee chair, Hospice Women of Giving. "His story is one of resilience and love. It is the perfect way to commemorate this occasion with our members and guests. His story will surely have a lasting impact on all who attend."

If you're interested in making an impact for those in need by becoming a sponsor, please contact Paula Creamer, director of philanthropy for the Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice at 863.559.2944 or email creamerp@chaptershealth.org.

To register for the Eighth Annual Seasons of Service, please visit chaptershealth.org/foundation/seasons-of-service-registration/.

About Good Shepherd Hospice

Good Shepherd Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 4,000 patients each year in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming. The programming includes, but is not limited to charity care, bereavement support and special needs funds designed to help meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services.

