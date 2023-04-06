VSBLTY & NGDI, A SMART INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNER, TO CONNECT CITIES, CITIZENS & BUSINESSES

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology today announced it is partnering with urban tech company NGDI, whose distinctive outdoor hubs connect cities, citizens and businesses by providing connectivity, information and advertising, as well as security, in key population dense locations such as transit centers through its unique Smart City solution platform.

All three of VSBLTY's advanced, propriety technology solutions are included in the platform. VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides in nanoseconds enhanced facial detection that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

VSBLTY Co-Founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are especially excited to join in partnership with NGDI, who like us is a long time Intel® ecosystem partner. Together we are working to begin two deployments by the end of the year." He said the deployments are planned in two international locations in Asia and the Middle East.

Hutton also pointed out that "according to Grand View Research, the global Smart Cities market size was valued at USD 1,226.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% from 2023 to 2030."

Arthur Van De Poll, NGDI CEO, added, "VSBLTY's advanced and comprehensive technology has enhanced our unique platform that enables us to be a Smart City Hub that acts as a single rich source for information and community services needed by cities, people and commercial enterprises."

NGDI's range of hubs, strengthened with VSBLTY state-of-the-art technology, help to fund city-wide security through brand advertising on its giant screens. The safety features include cameras that enable local authorities to monitor public spaces, a microphone for two-way communications with emergency services, monitoring of air quality and UV levels, and public service announcements through speakers and on its screens.

The aesthetically distinctive hubs provide communications and mobility, in addition to security. The multifunctional and interactive platform accommodates all physical, online and mobile communications including current, visual and interactive information to citizens and visitors. 32-inch touchscreens enable users to learn more about local points of interest, entertainment and area businesses, from which on-the-spot purchases can be delivered. The hubs also provide maps, real-time transit schedules, weather reports, local news, school information and even job listings. The hubs supply smart applications for mobility such as parking and charging solutions, bicycle rental and public transport, as well as IoT sensors to enable IoT-based applications.

The all-encompassing kiosks, utilizing VSBLTY technology, provide local businesses with advanced real-time analytics using computer vision and audience measurement that includes dwell time, impressions, percent looking at screens and content interaction.

VSBLTY has granted an aggregate of 5,606,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, allowing them to purchase an equal number of common shares in the capital of the Company. All Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.25 CAD. The exercise price for the options represents an 85% premium to the current market price. 3,825,000 of the Options vest immediately and 1,781,000 Options will vest at 33.3% after 12 months from the date of grant and at an additional 33.3% every 12 months thereafter. 2,820,000 $.30 CAD options expired in February, 2023. As these options are considered replacement the Company is also in the process of cancelling options provided to employees at prior dates.

The Company believes that equity compensation is the best way to incentivize directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in a manner that increases their proprietary interest in the Company, encouraging them to remain associated with the Company and furnishing them with additional incentive in their efforts on behalf of the Company, and for the Company to preserve cash needed for the development of the Company's business.

VSBLTY also announced today that Chief Financial Officer Mitch Codkind will be leaving the company to pursue other interests but will remain in an advisory capacity to allow for a seamless transition and completion of the 2022 audit. During the transition, Thomas D. Hays, III, who has been a member of the Board for more than five years, will assume that role.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About NGDI (https://www.ngdi.solutions/)

NGDI is an urban tech company that supports cities, real estate developers and communications companies by reducing fragmentation of infrastructures in cities. Its uniquely modern designed outdoor kiosks and their underlying platforms strengthens and extends the engagement between cities, local businesses and citizens by connecting the digital and physical worlds. The family of multi-functional hubs enhance the way citizens and tourists experience communities and take advantage of the services that local municipalities offer.

