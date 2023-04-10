OKX Offers Prize Pool of Up To 275,000 USDT with OKX Trading Arena Competition

OKX Offers Prize Pool of Up To 275,000 USDT with OKX Trading Arena Competition

Copy trading competition brings teams of lead traders and copy traders together in a team trading battle

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today launched its OKX Trading Arena copy trading competition, which offers a total prize pool of up to 275,000 USDT[1].

(PRNewswire)

OKX Trading Arena is a team contest in which users must identify and follow the top-performing lead traders during the 10 days of the competition in order to achieve the best copy trading results during the period.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "Since we introduced OKX Copy Trading in January of this year, the feature has been very successful in allowing newer traders to benefit from the experience of more seasoned traders. This competition is an excellent opportunity to share this product with more users while also giving professional traders on our platform additional ways to earn."

Copy Trading on OKX allows users to follow high-performing lead traders, receive real-time updates on their latest moves, and replicate trading strategies across more than 600 trading pairs.

Registration for the OKX Trading Arena competition opens on April 10. The contest will run from April 17 to April 27.

To register, click here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

[1] Total prize pool varies according to number of participants

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX