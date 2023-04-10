Sara Lee® Artesano® Brioche Buns Wishes Consumers “Bun Voyage” This Spring

Inspired by the French history of brioche, one lucky fan will receive a trip to Paris courtesy of the brand

HORSHAM, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Lee® Artesano® Brioche Buns are feeling French and celebrating this spring with the launch of the Artesano Brioche Buns "Bun Voyage" sweepstakes. Inspired by the rich French history of Brioche bread, the folks at Sara Lee® are gifting one lucky fan a trip to Paris via a national sweepstakes. Beginning today through Wednesday, May 10, fans can head to ArtesanoBriocheBunVoyage.com to enter for a chance to win a once in a lifetime vacation to the gourmet foodie capital of the world!

To enter, consumers 18 years or older will visit ArtesanoBriocheBunVoyage.com to complete a simple entry form. Fans are also encouraged to share images of original recipes featuring the Artesano Brioche Buns. Following the submission period, one winner will be randomly selected to win an unforgettable trip to one of the most romantic foodie destinations in the world – Paris, France!

Brioche fans looking for a taste of France stateside will also enjoy Parisian-inspired bites at Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Buns pop-up events throughout April and May. Hosted in New York, New Orleans and Santa Monica, each event will feature French-inspired décor and a food cart serving delicious recipes on Artesano Brioche Buns. There will be big winners at these events as well – three lucky fans at each of the three events will take home an epic prize featuring gifts, branded swag, product and more!

"Since launching Artesano Brioche Buns last year, we've been thrilled by the consumer response to the effortless way it brings a taste of gourmet to even the simplest, everyday meals. Delivering an elevated taste experience with every bite, Artesano brings the rich, buttery flavors of a French bistro straight to your home, restaurant style" said Ana Melo, Artesano Brand Manager. "We know our pop-up events and Bun Voyage sweepstakes will provide even more inspiration and fun this spring, as consumers look to elevate breakfast, lunch and dinner staples."

Made with real butter, Sara Lee Artesano's new Brioche Buns have the same soft and smooth texture that only comes from the Artesano Bakery Bread lineup. Inspired by the authentic French taste and ingredients that take you on a gourmet journey, Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Buns are available at grocery stores and supercenters nationwide.

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread has a handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture. Available in four varieties – Original, Golden Wheat, Brioche, and Multigrain – each is sliced thick with a dash of flour dusting and a distinctly creamy character. Artesano™ Bakery Rolls and Artesano™ Bakery Buns are available in-store as well. Artesano™ bread is made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup, and serves as an ideal bread for your everyday foods. Whether you are toasting it at breakfast or including it in a favorite sandwich at lunch, it makes the routine remarkable. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com.

For additional details and official rules on the Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Bakery Buns sweepstakes, visit ArtesanoBriocheBunVoyage.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

