Legal Notice Dialpad Notifies Individuals of Data Incident

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Monday July 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM PDT to Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM PDT, a product update to the Dialpad's fax service resulted in an error in how Dialpad's user interface displayed the .pdf file containing the fax content. As a result of the error, instead of displaying the fax received for a given fax number, the most recently received fax was displayed. Consequently, for this brief period, some faxes may have been inadvertently displayed to Dialpad's users that were not the intended recipients of the information. This was not the result of malicious action, and no other customer data was involved.

Dialpad immediately disabled fax service once the error was discovered. After the erroneous product update was reverted and steps taken to prevent such an error from occurring in the future, Dialpad re-enabled fax service without further issue. There is no evidence that any customer information has been misused.

Dialpad mailed notification letters to affected individuals who Dialpad maintained an address for on March 16, 2023. The letters included additional information about what occurred, outlined the specific personal information that could have been exposed for that individual, and provided a toll-free number that individuals can call to learn more about the incident. The call center can be reached at (866) 674-8950, and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm Central time. Although Dialpad was unable to locate addresses for all impacted individuals, those individuals whose Social Security number was potentially compromised were mailed a notification letter.

The privacy and protection of customer data remains a top priority for Dialpad, and we deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused.

