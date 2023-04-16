Harmonic Expands Cloud Playout Ecosystem and Automates FAST Channel Creation

New Partnership with Spideo Offers FAST Channel Scheduling and Groundbreaking Content Personalization

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has further expanded its cloud playout ecosystem and automated the creation of FAST channels. Through a new technology partnership with Spideo, a leading provider of personalization and recommendation solutions, Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS enables video content providers to automatically create schedules for FAST channels and offer groundbreaking personalization.

"One of the most significant challenges in the FAST market is scheduling," said Thibault Dorso, CRO and co-founder at Spideo. "Teaming up with Harmonic, we're making FAST channel scheduling and personalization a breeze. Harmonic has extensive expertise in cloud playout and when you add Spideo's innovation in content recommendations and personalization, it's exactly what the FAST market needs to increase operational efficiencies and boost monetization."

Bringing Spideo's Personalized FAST solution into Harmonic's VOS360 ecosystem enables content providers to leverage advanced features such as automatic break and channel scheduling as well as content personalization for FAST channels. With automatic scheduling, content providers can quickly and cost-effectively generate entire thematic channels from a VOD library and identify appropriate break points for advertising. Channel personalization capabilities powered by Spideo enable content providers to create FAST channels personalized to individual users or a qualified cluster of users.

"The FAST market is rapidly evolving and media companies are continuing to adapt to the changes," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "Harmonic's open cloud playout ecosystem, further bolstered by the new collaboration with Spideo, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the FAST market. Together with VOS360 Media SaaS, content providers can now analyze and automatically populate their content libraries into channels tailored toward specific audiences for seamless streaming, increasing viewership and opening up new revenue sources."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery for premium video streaming. Running on all major public clouds, the end-to-end, cloud-native playout solution speeds up the creation of linear channels, sports events and streams for direct delivery to consumers or syndication partners.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Spideo

Spideo is a leading provider of video recommendation and personalization technologies for entertainment industries, with a focus on ensuring trust and transparency to both platforms and end users. Leveraging its semantic-based technology, the company has rapidly established itself as a key player in the video industry since its creation in 2010.

Spideo's innovative solutions have gained the trust of major European broadcast actors like Canal + Group and Bouygues, and the company's international partnerships with Globo, Televisa, and Sky have enabled it to provide recommendations and personalization to over 70 million users worldwide. To learn more about Spideo and its cutting-edge technologies, visit spideo.com or follow @SpideoTV on Twitter and Spideo on LinkedIn.

