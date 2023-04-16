SmallRig Exhibits Two New Products at the NAB 2023 Centennial Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100 years of NAB and the NAB show, SmallRig is proud to participate in the NAB 2023 Centennial Show and will officially showcase two new innovative products, the Follow Focus F60, and FreeBlazer Heavy-Duty Carbon Fiber Tripod, at the International Broadcasting Conference, April 15-19, at Booth C6545.

To bring core products to the next level, SmallRig today sets a new benchmark for pro-level shooting performance and incredible user experience by adding the Follow Focus F60 and Heavy-Duty Carbon Fiber Tripod to their ever-expanding accessory ecosystem.

SmallRig Follow Focus F60

Product Highlights:

0.6-1.8kgf dynamic damping adjustment

Precise focus control tracking with zero backlash

3-step quick reverse switching

Easily switchable A/B stops

Wooden material for a smooth grip experience

Modular design, high compatibility

Smooth, Stylish, Precise Focusing Solution

The Follow Focus F60 combines lightweight structural materials, ergonomic design, outstanding craftsmanship, and beautiful, durable Sapele mahogany wood for an impressive manual focusing experience.

The core components of the F60 are brass and composite materials, which enhance self-lubrication and fatigue resistance, achieving precise focus tracking with zero backlash.

For adjusting to the positioning of focus rings of different lenses, the F60 has an innovative one-button pull design, which makes reverse switching and alignment fast and simple.

SmallRig FreeBlazer Heavy-Duty Carbon Fiber Tripod

Product Highlights:

Innovative FreeSpeed patented technology to achieve one-step height adjustment

Strong, rugged, lightweight carbon fiber leg sections

Smooth tilt control and step-less horizontal damping adjustment

One-click quick switch between Manfrotto and DJI RS Quick Release plates

One click switches the rubber tripod feet to steel spikes for all-terrain compatibility

10kg/22lb max load capacity and 197cm/77.6in max. height

"FreeSpeed" One-Button Quick Height Adjustment

The pro-level FreeBlazer Heavy-Duty Carbon Fiber Tripod, with SmallRig's innovative "FreeSpeed" patented technology, provides a one-button leg lock system to quickly extend or lower the leg sections for smooth, low-noise height adjustment.

In addition, the carbon fiber legs connect to a center spreader that offers maximum stability and vibration reduction. All-terrain tripod feet and a quick-switching QR platform rounds out the versatility of this rugged, stable support system.

Price & Availability

Follow Focus F60 (ID: 3850) (RRP Price: $159 US)

FreeBlazer Heavy-Duty Carbon Fiber Tripod (ID: 3989) (RRP Price: $399 US)

For more details, go to www.smallrig.com.

SmallRig will exhibit an extensive range of products and has prepared unique challenges for visitors to win prizes! SmallRig looks forward to welcoming all creators to experience their latest gear at this exciting event!

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creation with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

