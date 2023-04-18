Herbert H. Landy Insurance Agency Hires Stephanie McNamara, AAI, AIS

NORWOOD, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1949, Herbert H. Landy Insurance Agency is a national leader in providing Professional Liability Insurance coverage, announces the new hire of Stephanie McNamara, AAI, AIS as Vice President of National Marketing and Sales.

"Stephanie brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to the Landy team. We are thrilled to have her on board," said Betsy Magnuson, President at Landy Insurance Agency.

Stephanie is well known for her talent in driving profitable growth. She started her career in the industry as manager of personal lines within the independent agency channel where she led both the sales and service teams for fourteen years. Year over year the agency experienced new business growth and increased retention as a result of her leadership and best practices. Her knowledge of agency operations and experience implementing sales and marketing strategies with proven results was very appealing to several national carriers where she spent many years building relationships and advancing in her career.

"I feel honored to have worked for three leading national carriers as I was afforded opportunity to work with many of the Top 100 agents and Top 10 aggregators throughout the country," said Stephanie. In addition, she has managed sales teams who consistently outperformed their sales goals each year due to her coaching and support.

"My passion for helping people - customers, employees, agents and carriers – is at the core of everything I do." She lives a purpose of helping individuals and businesses thrive by listening to needs, exploring potential solutions, implementing creative and innovative marketing and sales strategies which leads to profitable growth. On a personal note, Stephanie enjoys family time, traveling, art & music, anything outdoors and being a mom to her sixteen-year-old twin daughters.

Stephanie's experience in the Insurance industry, combined with her passion and expertise in marketing and sales is a winning combination. In her new role, McNamara's key responsibilities include overseeing the company's promotion and advertising efforts to drive sales and build brand awareness, as well as managing sales operations.

Landy offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet the insurance and risk management needs of various industries. If you are interested in discussing partnership or program opportunities, please contact Stephanie at stephanie@landy.com or (781) 856-8011. She would love to hear from you!

